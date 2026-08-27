Little-known reason why Dolly Parton had rarely-seen tattoos hidden beneath her famous sleeves
Home>Celebrity

Little-known reason why Dolly Parton had rarely-seen tattoos hidden beneath her famous sleeves

Despite the ink, she previously revealed why she was 'not a tattoo girl'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity, Beauty, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: