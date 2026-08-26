Dollywood reveals the future of the park after the death of country star Dolly Parton
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Dollywood reveals the future of the park after the death of country star Dolly Parton

The theme park's president assured fans that the beloved destination will endure just as Dolly wanted: "The show must go on."

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: David Redfern/Redferns

Topics: Dolly Parton, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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