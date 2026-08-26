Dollywood reveals the future of the park after the death of country star Dolly Parton

The president of Dollywood has reassured fans that the Tennessee theme park "isn't going anywhere" following the passing of country music legend Dolly Parton at age 80.

Parton died on August 25 following a brief battle with cancer, leading many devotees to question what the future holds for the beloved Pigeon Forge resort co-owned by Dolly Parton Productions.

In an emotional video address released on August 26, Dollywood Parks and Resorts President Eugene Naughton spoke directly to fans to ease concerns.

"This is a really heavy day for all of us here at Dollywood Parks and Resorts," Naughton said. "We've been dealing with the news of our Dreamer in Chief passing, and I want to speak directly to you to make sure you realize that she's alive and well here."

Advert

Addressing worries over potential changes to the park, Naughton made a clear promise: "I know a lot of people are concerned that things are going to change without Dolly being present here, and I want to assure you that it's not. Just know that we're all going to keep her alive here."

Growing emotional, Naughton encouraged visitors to continue living by the values Parton championed throughout her life: "We're all humans, so I ask everyone to just remember that. And to honor how she would treat others; show kindness. Don't be afraid to love big. Don't be afraid to dream big. Don't be afraid to care more about others because that's exactly what we're going to do. Because that's exactly what she'd want us to do."

Dollywood will continue to operate in accordance with Dolly's wishes (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Naughton concluded: "The show must go on."

The park's official statement also confirmed its doors remain open in accordance with Parton's wishes:

"Dolly’s heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness — a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams."

Parton's death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver on Tuesday, who honored his aunt for paving the way for generations of creatives.

"Dolly opened doors not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible," Seaver shared. "Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent."

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her late godmother on Wednesday (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Many of those stars shared their own memories and tributes to the late country legend, including her own god-daughter Miley Cyrus, who said: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts."

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis."

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."