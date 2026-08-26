Miley Cyrus breaks silence on godmother Dolly Parton's death

Miley Cyrus has shared an emotional tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton, following the news of the country icon's death at the age of 80.

Parton died on Tuesday in Nashville after what her publicist described as a brief battle with cancer, with her family confirming she passed away at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.

Cyrus, who has known Parton since birth, took to Instagram to share her heartbreak.

She wrote: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share.

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"Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Which other celebrities have paid tribute to Dolly Parton?

Donald Trump

Trump paid tribute to Parton (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The US president wrote on Truth Social: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

Taylor Swift

Swift penned a lengthy statement (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Parton had previously praised Swift as a 'great inspiration', and the billionaire songstress wrote a touching tribute for the country icon.

She wrote: "A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously.

"She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted.

"Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.

“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.

“Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé said Parton had a 'profound impact' (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The singer, who created her own version of 'Jolene' back in 2024, wrote: "Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.

"I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humour, your entrepreneurship. I’m honoured that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.

"Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Eminem

Eminem shared a note Parton had written him (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper shared a note from Parton congratulating him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022.

Parton wrote in the note: "Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it.

"I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.

"Just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."

Eminem wrote: "I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it.

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense.

"Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

Did Dolly Parton have any children?

While the '9-5' singer didn't have any children of her own, Parton treated Cyrus as a daughter, having known the star 'since she was a baby'.

Speaking with Good Morning America in 2009, the late artist said: "Her father's a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, 'You just have to be her godmother', and I said, 'I accept'.

"We never did do a big ceremony, but I'm so proud of her, love her. And she's just like one of my own."

Given their special bond and love for country music, the pair often collaborated on performances, appearances, and more.

Parton even made numerous cameos as Hannah Montana's 'Aunt Dolly' while Cyrus was filming the Disney classic.

Dolly Parton has known Miley Cyrus since she was a baby (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Speaking to AOL Music in 2008, before Cyrus had established herself as a music star, Parton said: "I think she's gonna have a big career after that show is off the air.

"I know I'm partial, because she's my goddaughter. But I'm amazed at the talent that child has and the effect she has on people."

She added: "That little Miley Cyrus... she's like a little Elvis."

While many in the industry criticized her transition from Disney star to forging her own identity, her superstar godmother was always in her corner.

Speaking with The Sun, Parton said: "People didn't want her to grow up - they got mad at her. One day she'd had enough and told me, 'I need to murder Hannah Montana in order for people to accept who I really am'."

When the 33-year-old was honored on the Time 100 list in 2014, the country icon added: "She knows what she's doing. She was very proud of the work she did as Hannah Montana, but people were gonna leave her there forever.

"The girl can sing. The girl is smart. And she doesn't have to be so drastic - But I will respect her choices. I did it my way, so why can't she do it her way?"