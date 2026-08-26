Surprising meaning behind Busy Philipps’ name and the common one she was actually given
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Surprising meaning behind Busy Philipps’ name and the common one she was actually given

Busy Philipps adopted the name after being given it as a baby

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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