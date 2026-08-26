North West has revealed a shocking career move she wants to make soon, and it’s very far from the spotlight she’s used to.

As the daughter of billionaire Kim Kardashian and Ye (formerly Kanye West), she has been getting headlines since her birth in 2013.

While she seems to have taken to it well, and even struck up her own music career on the back of her father’s tour and her influences, it doesn’t mean it’s all she has planned for her life.

In fact, it seems like North is hoping to try some normalcy for once in the form of a common career move.

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The 13-year-old revealed all in her interview with Dazed, published on August 24, where not only did she dish on not liking dating or vaping, but also her hopes, dreams, and what an ideal day would look like for her.

North West has a different dream outside of her music career (TikTok/kimandnorth)

Talking about her jump into music with her EP which dropped in May called N0rth4evr, she explained what made her fall in love with wanting to make music, and much more.

“Everyone’s in love with boys, vaping and doing all kinds of bad stuff,” she said. “All I want is blue hair and piercings.”

Same, girl.

Instead, she said she wants to be in the studio, working on her music – which isn’t something you hear 13 year olds say often.

But she’s not your average teen.

She told the outlet her pet peeve advice is ‘to start my career later.’

“It’s like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life,” she said.

Having called making music her ‘hobby’, it turns out she’s actually got a different career in mind, in the form of being a barista.

However, if you thought she still wanted to be a basketball player, which she admitted last year, don’t hold onto that hope as she said ‘it’s not’ on the cards for her anymore.

"What would I be?,” she asked. “I still wanna work. I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year. I think I can next year ’cause I’m gonna be 14, so… I think I can. I want to have a regular job, I guess.”

She wants to work at Starbucks (Getty Stock Images)

She explained why she likes to work at such a young age: “I don’t know… I don’t like to rest a lot. I like to get stuff done. So maybe just going to rehearsal, and then going to the studio; that’s a perfect day. Or having a big show would be the most ideal day.”

As for what she isn’t too keen on, is the advice some people have given her about slowing down.

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed her influences come in all shapes and sizes, revealing: “Everybody I listen to. Everybody I like. I take little bits of their swag and just make my own swag out of it.”