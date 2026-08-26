Surprising job North West wants despite mom Kim Kardashian's billionaire status
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Surprising job North West wants despite mom Kim Kardashian's billionaire status

North West already has her life figured out, and it doesn't include 'boys' or 'vaping'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Topics: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Celebrity, Music

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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