Dolly Parton's history with Trump explained as star refused huge honor from him twice

The death of country icon, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton has prompted tributes from fans and celebrities as well as politicians including US President Donald Trump.

The president expressed his admiration for the ‘Jolene’ singer, who died on 25 August at the age of 80, in a Truth Social post, writing that ’there has never been anyone like her’.

The tribute is a testament to a cross-political appreciation of Parton, who was beloved from different political factions and has often maintained a political neutrality, even after refusing to travel to the White House to receive the US’s highest civilian honor under Trump’s administration not once, but twice.

In 2021, Parton revealed that she was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice during Trump’s first term. Appearing on NBC's Today show, the singer explained she refused the award the first time because her husband, Carl Dean, was ill. When she was invited again, she declined because she did not want to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Dolly Parton refused the Presidential Medal of Freedom a total of three times. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parton said that the decision was not politically motivated, but that simply her circumstances made it hard for her to attend the ceremonies at the time.

She was hesitant to accept the honor again when Joe Biden invited her during his presidency, ultimately refusing for fears that her accepting the award would be perceived as making a political statement.

During the 2016 presidential election that saw Trump running against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Parton resisted calls to endorse either, insisting on neutrality and encouraging respect for people with different political beliefs.

Back then, she rectified reports of her endorsement of Clinton clarifying that her comments saying that a woman would do a great job as president and that Clinton was qualified were taken out of context.

"No, I did not say that. That was a misquote. I have not endorsed Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump," she told The Guardian in July 2016.

Dolly Parton never publicly shared her political views. (David Redfern/Redferns)

"Someone asked me, 'Would I think about a woman being president?' I was saying that I think a woman would be great, I’m sure Hillary would be fine. I have not endorsed either candidate. I was only saying I might run myself because I have the hair for it, it’s huge. And I think we could use more boobs in the race. I do not get involved in political things. I have not decided who I am voting for."

On Tuesday, former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Parton on Twitter/X, writing that she was ‘one of a kind.’ He said that she told the stories of everyday Americans and ‘never forgot where she came from.’

"Hillary and I were big fans and first saw her in 1974, and will always be grateful for the music and the memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, her legion of fans, and everyone who loved her," the former president said.

A timeline of Dolly Parton's charity work

The country singer has been fondly remembered for her generosity and how much she gave back to local communities across the United States, as well as contributing to education, welfare and animal rights. Here's a list of everything she did to help others:

The Dollywood Foundation

In 1988, Parton originally launched the organization in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee, with the goal of decreasing high school drop out rates. She then launched the Buddy Program, which saw Parton give every seventh and eighth grader who finished high school $500.

According to the organization, the initiative was successful and the dropout rate declined from 35 percent to just 6 percent.

Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at Dollywood

In 1991, the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee partnered with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF) to open a 30,000-square-foot aviary that sheltered the largest collection of 'non-releasable' bald eagles.

This partnership 'helped introduce millions of Dollywood guests to America’s national symbol and to the importance of protecting bald eagles and other birds of prey', according to the AEF's website.

Imagination Library

In 1995, the Dollywood Foundation’s Imagination Library was founded and inspired by Parton’s father, who was unable to read. It began sending one book per month to each enrolled child in Sevier County from birth until their first year of school.

In 2025, it was announced that the Imagination Library gifted more than 40.3 million books, bringing the program’s total books gifted since its launch to more than 304.5 million.

The Dolly Parton Scholarship

According to the Dollywood Foundation, the scholarship - an annual award granting $15,000 each to five high school seniors in Sevier County, Tennessee - is awarded to those who 'have a dream they wish to pursue and who can successfully communicate their plan and commitment to realize their dreams'.

My People Fund

After previously working hard to aid wildfire relief in Tennessee in 2016, Parton launched the My People Fund, which provided $1,000 a month for six months to families whose homes were completely destroyed by the fires.

The fund also donated around $8.9 million to those in need.

$1 million donation to a children’s hospital

In 2017, Parton made the staggering donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her niece, who was treated for leukemia at that hospital.

She made another $1 million donation to the same hospital in 2022, this time aiming to help pediatric infectious disease research.

Covid-19 vaccine donation efforts

Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, which helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee flooding relief

$700,000 was raised by Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses in 2021 to help residents impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.

Dollywood education coverage

In 2022, the Dollywood Co. announced that it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for any employee who is furthering their education.

The program is available to all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at Dollywood Parks & Resorts.

$1 million donation to the Salvation Amy

In late 2023, the singer donated another generous $1 million to the Salvation Army, with the money going towards food and grocery programs in the US.

$2 million donation toward Hurricane Helene relief

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024, which affected areas across Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Parton donated $1 million from her own funds for the Mountain Way’s Foundation, which provides assistance to flood victims.

Her East Tennessee businesses and the Dollywood Foundation also pledged an additional $1 million.