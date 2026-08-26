Dolly Parton's history with Trump explained as star refused huge honor from him twice
Home>Celebrity

Dolly Parton's history with Trump explained as star refused huge honor from him twice

The Queen of Country has died at the age of 80.

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Topics: Dolly Parton, Entertainment, Donald Trump

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

Choose your content: