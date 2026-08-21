Trump wants another meeting with Kim Jong Un, but North Korea just sent him a reality check
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Trump wants another meeting with Kim Jong Un, but North Korea just sent him a reality check

North Korea fired off 10 missiles as its leader's sister addressed the US president directly

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Handout photo by Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Topics: North Korea, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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