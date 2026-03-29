North Korea tests powerful missile capable of targeting US mainland

Kim Jong Un has celebrated the successful testing of a powerful long-ranged missile system that has the ability to strike the continental United States, in a marked escalation of North Korea's military capability.

On Sunday, the country's supreme leader was filmed watching the test of his new high-thrust solid fuel engine from afar and hailed its success as a further improvement to North Korea's missile arsenal, with state media touting it as a major step forward in its capacity to wage war with America.

According to the regime-controlled Korean Central News Agency, the test involved a newly developed engine made out of a carbon-fiber composite, capable of achieving a maximum thrust of 2500 kilotons - making it a third more powerful than their previous attempts at finding a propulsion system for their intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The pointed test of North Korea's long range capability came just days after Kim announced to his country's parliament that he would maintain a nuclear arsenal to prevent the US from carrying out the same 'state terrorism and aggression' as it has in Iran.

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Kim Jong Un's new missile propulsion system has the power to fire large rockets at the continental US (KCNA)

The state propaganda outlet explained that the supreme leader's solid-fuel engine test was part of North Korea's new five-year defense plan, which focuses on the 'continuous renewal of strategic strike' capability.

Kim was reported as stating that the successful test was 'of great significance' to this plan and aligns with the regime's current effort to modernize their military, though the dictator added that there were still 'major tasks' to be completed to improve both the quantity and quality of its armed forces.

Regional experts have responded to the news of the successful 2500-kiloton thrust engine test by pointing out that it will probably be used to power the country's new Hwasong-20 ICBM, unveiled at a military parade in October, 2025.

The additional thrust power could also prove difficult for modern air defense systems, as it would allow a potential ICBM to take advantage of an increasingly important factor in missile design, having multiple independently reentry vehicles (MIRVs).

MIRVs evade traditional air defenses by breaking down into multiple smaller missiles (Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE)

These have been used by the Iranian regime in the ongoing war with Israel and the US, with a rocket breaking down into a number of smaller targetable bombs as it enters a country's airspace to evade even advanced air defense capabilitoes.

Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification told AFP that the solid-fuel engine test proved North Korea's 'resolve to acquire missiles capable of hitting targets around the globe.'

He added: "Given the increased maximum thrust, this indicates its intention to possess ICBMs with global strike range, as well as the ability to overwhelm missile defence systems."

Increasing the levels of concern for these Kim-watchers is that the Hwasong has the capability to carry a nuclear warhead, and this new engine could mean that North Korea would have the capacity to launch a weapon of mass destruction that could reach America.

Yet, experts talking to the Independent have said that the supreme leader's rocket program may be able to launch a missile, but will still have to solve how its warhead survives the extreme temperatures of re-entering the atmosphere.