Two cardiologists have detailed some of the 'unhealthy' food and drink they will continue to consume despite the reputation they may not be the best things to have.

Dr Matthew Kahn and Dr Charlie Cox spoke to Stylist about some of their favorite cheat foods, which of course need to be consumed in moderation.

I mean, it can be extremely tempting to crack open a bottle of wine at the end of a difficult work shift, but the reality is, that's probably not wise to be doing every night of the week.

Of course, enjoying a bottle while sticking to the alcohol guidelines is fine, it's all about balance, and that's exactly what the two cardiologists explained.

Chocolate

Yep, we all love a bit of chocolate and it's definitely a case of at least if you don't buy it, you can't eat it.

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But if you do cave, Dr Kahn explained how a few squares of dark chocolate per week are actually a key part to a healthy diet.

Dr Kahn said: "High cocoa dark chocolate (70% or more) contains compounds called flavonoids, which can support blood vessel health and slightly lower blood pressure."

Meanwhile, Dr Cox added: "Cacao is one of the most polyphenol-rich foods on the planet – the flavanols have real cardiovascular evidence behind them. Ombar and Hu are the brands I come back to."

We've heard about the health benefits of dark chocolate (Getty Stock Photo)

Eggs

To be honest, eggs are seen by many as healthy, though some people feel they have to limit their consumption of the breakfast favorite due to 180mg of dietary cholesterol in egg yolk.

"Eggs have been criticised for their cholesterol content for years but for most people, dietary cholesterol has very little impact on blood cholesterol," Dr Kahn added.

"I’m happy to include eggs regularly in my diet; around one a day is absolutely fine for healthy adults. They’re also a great source of nutrients like choline and lutein, which support overall health."

Eggs are generally seen as pretty healthy by most people (Getty Stock Photo)

Wine

Everyone's favourite after a difficult week, Dr Cox is a fan of having the alcoholic beverage.

He explained: "The nuance that gets lost is what alcohol actually does for human beings socially. The offset calculation matters: [a drink] with friends on a Friday night and the happiness it brings, weighed against a marginal cardiovascular signal that largely disappears when you control for drinking pattern and quality.

"Drink clean and drink well. I go for mezcal or a good natural wine: fewer additives, sulphites and processing nasties than most commercial spirits and conventional wine. The difference in how you feel the next day is noticeable."

The expert did go on to say he isn't 'advocating drinking'.

Wine can certainly have its benefits (Getty Stock Photo)

Caffeinated coffee

While there may have been suggestions in the past that coffee can damage heart health, Dr Kahn explained how the evidence has shifted.

"Coffee was once blamed for heart problems, but the evidence has shifted," the cardiologist said.

"A moderate intake of around two to four cups a day is now associated with a lower risk of heart failure and some heart rhythm issues in certain people. It may raise blood pressure briefly, but regular drinkers tend to adapt."

Pre-packaged bread

To continue to enjoy this healthy food, Dr Cox went on to say he makes sure his toast in the morning is sourdough.

"The long fermentation by wild bacteria and yeast partially pre-digests the starch and breaks down some of the gluten, meaningfully lowering the glycaemic response compared to standard bread," the expert explained to Stylist.

Full-fat dairy

Of course, switching to the likes of semi-skimmed milk or low-fat yogurt are always going to provide health benefits, but Dr Kahn is enjoying in the full-fat version in moderation.

He explained: "Butter and cheese often get a bad reputation because of saturated fat. But the saturated fat in dairy doesn’t seem to have the same effect as the fat found in processed meats. In fact, some studies suggest full-fat dairy may even be linked to a slightly lower risk of stroke."