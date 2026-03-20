A doctor has issued advice about the age at which it's a good idea for someone to give up alcohol for good.

Current medical practice advises that there is no 'good' amount of alcohol that you can drink, and that actually any amount is bad for you.

Yes, that even includes a glass of red wine with dinner.

And while an increasing number of people are moderating their intake as well as forgoing alcohol altogether, there are still plenty of people out there who enjoy a drink.

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Doctors may advise that this is bad for you, there is one age in particular that a doctor has suggested you should stop drinking altogether.

This is Dr Richard Restak, 83, who has penned some 20 books on our brains, including The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind.

Doctors now advise that there's no healthy amount of alcohol that you can drink (Peter Cade/Getty)

In this book, he advised the best age to quit drinking, saying that booze is essentially a neurotoxin, albeit not a very strong one.

According to Dr Restak, you should be aiming to give up drinking by the age of 70 at the latest, but ideally 65.

This is because when you're over 65 you have fewer brain neurones, so the effect of the alcohol will be greater.

"Alcohol is a very, very weak neurotoxin - it’s not good for nerve cells," he said.

In another of his books, called How To Prevent Dementia, Dr Restak explained the how alcohol is linked to Alzheimer's.

He also explained that it's important to question why it is that you drink, and watch out for red flags.

Despite sobriety becoming more popular, many people still enjoy a drink (Iuliia Bondar/Getty)

"Ask yourself, ‘Why do I drink?’ If the answer is ‘Because alcohol helps me to elevate my mood and lower my anxiety,’ you may be at some peril, and it’s probably best to stop altogether," he said.

As for giving up by 65, he suggested that if you do drink then you should seriously consider giving up by 65.

"Alcohol should also be seen in the context of frequent falls among the elderly," he said. "The death rates from falls is increasing, especially among elderly men."

Speaking to iNews, Dr Restak opened up about his own approach.

"I don’t drink at all. I think you have to stop around 65," he said. "At that age, your brain has probably had as much alcohol as your system needs."

If you've been affected by addiction and want to speak to someone in confidence you can call American Addiction Centers on (888) 830-7624 24 hours, seven days a week, or contact them through their website.