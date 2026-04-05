A recent study has suggested moderate wine drinking may well slow down the ageing process in men in what is an unexpected piece of data.

We're all told about the damaging impact excessive drinking can have on the body, including a study published earlier this year that disclosed the damaging effects 35 years of drinking booze can have on the brain.

Even 'moderate drinking' can rapidly increase the risk of dementia, according to one study.

On the other hand, a recent study has revealed the alleged benefit of having a glass or two of wine per day on the biological ageing process of men.

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The study, which was recently published in the International Journal of Public Health, looked into how wine consumption can relate to biological ageing.

Researchers at LUM university in Casamassima, southern Italy, monitored the drinking profiles with biological ageing in 22,000 people.

Drinking profiles with biological ageing was monitored by researchers (Getty Stock Photo)

With the power of artificial intelligence (AI), data was looked over for both men and women involved in the study based on 36 markers in their blood.

The samples provided results on the likes of hormones, fats and inflammatory compounds.

The results surprisingly revealed that men who are drinking 200ml of wine a day are roughly 0.4 years biologically younger than men who do not enjoy such tipple.

Polyphenols, which are found in wine, is said reduce inflammation, boost digestion and support brain health.

The compounds also help protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease, while also lowering your chances of having type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Some of which is involved in biological ageing, explaining the recent results gathered by scientists.

Maybe it's not such a bad thing to have a glass of wine a day (Getty Stock Photo)

Doctors involved in the study said: "This is the first study to examine the association between patterns of wine consumption and a blood-based measure of biological ageing.

"Moderate wine consumption, but not overall alcohol intake, may contribute to slower biological ageing in men. Components such as polyphenols are a plausible explanation."

The study added: "Our findings from a large population-based cohort in Southern Italy indicate that moderate wine consumption, as defined by a traditional MD, is associated with slower biological aging in men.

"A dose-response relationship was also observed, suggesting that moderate intake, consistent with a traditional MD, may positively influence aging trajectories. On average, men consuming about 200 mL of wine per day (roughly 1.5–2 glasses) were approximately 0.4 years biologically younger than non-drinkers."

Of course, health experts advise that if you do drink alcohol, then you should do in moderation.