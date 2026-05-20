Bryan Johnson's girlfriend is now following in his footsteps and taking on the challenge of beating the aging process.

Johnson is well-known for forking out a small fortune in the hopes of revering his biological clock and 'live forever'.

The venture capitalist has tried almost anything to maintain his youth, including doing so-called oxygen therapy.

Johnson has even used his teenage son's blood to try become younger. He infused himself with a litre of his son’s plasma.

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While the 48-year-old has been open about some of the downsides of his longevity mission, his girlfriend Kate Tolo is now embarking on the same journey.

Announcing the news on Twitter on May 19, Johnson said that Tolo will be 'a female Bryan Johnson'.

"She will become the most measured female in history," he said.

Bryan Johnson says his girlfriend is about to become 'most measured female in history' (katetolo/Instagram)

As to how she'll achieve this, Tolo will spend $2 million a year and develop a female-specific protocol, all of which she'll share online free of charge.

Tolo will now spend the next three months 'mapping her baseline [measurement]', which men can supposedly get done in one to two weeks, according to Johnson.

He went on to share: "For context on the extensiveness of measurement, during the past 5 years, we’ve collected 1.5 billion data points on my body. I suspect Kate will exceed that given technology has improved since I started.

"The goal is to create a repeatable waveform of hundreds of life-critical biomarkers. Once the baseline is acquired, she will begin interventions."

Kate Tolo is will have $2 million worth of treatments annually (katetolo/Instagram)

Some questions Johnson and Tolo are wanting to answer include:

Can fertility be improved?

Should women cold plunge?

Can PMS symptoms be alleviated?

What should a female sauna protocol be?

Should dosage change throughout the month?

What keeps a cycle regular?

Does the body need more iron, magnesium, or protein at specific phases?

Should women fast?

Should recovery protocol change by phase?

What's the earliest detectable signal of perimenopause?

Can perimenopause be slowed?

How is cognitive load & mood affected?

Does stress impact men and women the same?

They also want to look at endometriosis, a condition that Tolo is suspected to have.

Johnson went on to write that the process will be a big change for his girlfriend who is used to having 'a life of freedom and spontaneity', but she'll now have to follow 'rigid protocol'.

"I’m proud of Kate for taking on this responsibility. It’s painful, exhausting and costly," he further said Tolo's upcoming journey.