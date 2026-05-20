The boyfriend of a 23-year-old woman who was shot dead by her dad has spoken out for the first time, more than a year on from her sudden passing.

In late 2024, Lucy Harrison, from Warrington in the UK, went to visit her father in Texas alongside her boyfriend, Sam Littler.

But Lucy never made it home to the UK after the trip to the states, as she ended up being fatally shot in the chest by her dad, Kris Harrison, in January 2025.

According to Sam, the pair had been arguing about Donald Trump and gun laws in America when Kris, who has previously battled alcohol addiction and had reportedly been drinking on the day in question, presented his gun to his daughter and shot her.

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While he admitted to shooting Lucy, a Texas jury declined indict him in June because of insufficient evidence.

After this, an inquest in Britian was carried out found that Lucy was killed unlawfully.

Over a year on from the heartbreaking incident and Sam has now spoken out for the first time.

Sam Littler, Lucy Harrison's boyfriend, has spoken out about her death (Facebook)

In a newly released statement, he said: "For over a year, I chose not to speak publicly following the death of my girlfriend, Lucy Harrison. I placed my trust in the UK coroner’s process and waited for the evidence to be heard properly in open court.

"Following the conclusions reached at the inquest into Lucy’s death, I have now made the decision to share my personal statement publicly for the first time."

His lengthly statement went on: "I recognise that the Grand Jury process in Texas is confidential and that no criminal charge was brought. I do not know exactly what evidence was presented.

"I have therefore been left with seeking further understanding following the evidence heard during the UK inquest. For example, I do not know whether the Grand Jury was provided with evidence relating to alcohol consumption that, according to the coroner's findings, was unknown to others in the household, the CCTV footage showing Kris purchasing two 500ml cartons of wine approximately two hours before the shooting, or the post-mortem findings regarding the downward trajectory of the bullet.

"I also do not know whether they were shown the bedroom diagram included within the UK inquest bundle, which recorded the location of the bullet casing near the bedside table, the location of the firearm near the opposite lower corner of the bed and bloodstaining near the entrance to the en-suite bathroom."

Sam continued: "Based soley on my understanding of the evidence presented during the inquest, I personally struggled to reconcile the physical evidence shown in that diagram with the account that Lucy had been standing beside Kris when the gun was removed from its case.

"I do not know whether the Grand Jury was informed that the firearm was found to be in full working order, or that the bullet itself was never recovered."

Sam concluded his statement with: "I recognise that the legal process in Texas concluded without criminal charges being brought. Nothing in this statement is intended to suggest otherwise. I will not be making any further public comment at this time."