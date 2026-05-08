Donald Trump has sparked further concerns over his health, after patches of bruising on his hands appeared to have worsened in recent weeks.

The President was first spotted with bruises on his hands last year, sparking widespread concern over his health status.

However, what previously started as small bruising patches appears to have spread, with Trump this week photographed with much larger patches covered by makeup on the back of both of his hands when he and wife Melania, met with military mothers in the White House's East Room.

According to the White House, his original bruises were due to frequent hand shaking with visitors, and later to having ‘clipped’ his hand on a table.

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Trump himself however, offered a different explanation, when he previously told the Wall Street Journal back in January, that the marks are the result of him taking a high daily dose of aspirin.

Trump's bruising appears to have worsened in recent days (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump told the newspaper. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

A side effect of this, means an increased tendency to bruise, particularly when taking a dose at the higher end of aspirin therapy, such as the one the President is on.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told the Journal that the president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day, more than three times the average recommended dose, which is roughly 81milligrams.

The President’s health has become an increasing source of speculation since the 79 year old returned to serve a second term last year.

As the oldest serving President, Trump is due to turn 80 later this year, his health has been subject to intense scrutiny, however all of his official medical evaluations have always reportedly claimed he is in good health.

The makeup covered bruise now spans most of the President's hand (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This includes multiple cognitive exams, that by his own admission he ‘aced’, along with the White House official stance that he is in ‘exceptional health.’

Yet despite this claim, we do know that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition causing leg swelling, which occurs when leg veins struggle to send blood back to the heart, causing pooling. It is considered a common, manageable condition for those over 70.

He also uses a preventative skin cream for a rash on his neck, according to a March 2026 statement, however what condition the rash pertains to has never been disclosed.

As per his April 2025 medical exam, the President is also classed as overweight based on a recorded weight of 224 lbs (101 kg) at 6ft 2.5in.