When it comes to the best places to visit, there will be so many that are regularly shouted about – but what about those that tourists would warn you away from?

According to Oliver Browne, there are a few.

Browne, a mountaineer from Hampshire in the UK, has traveled the world in search of adventure, and because of that, he’s become somewhat of an authority on countries to see, and those to avoid.

The 44-year-old recently explained that of all 105 nations he’s visited, there are only four that haven’t been up to scratch – and that he’ll avoid returning to in the future.

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So, if you’re thinking about booking your summer vacation, now is the time to perk your eyes for the below mentions, because it might turn you off.

According to the mountaineer, there’s no way he’ll return to Antigua, Bahrain, New York, or Singapore anytime soon, and I’m actually in shock.

New York, the Big Apple? Bahrain, with its sunshine?

Singapore, which has the most amazing biophilia to see!

Well, he explained to MetroUK: “I don’t want to be disparaging about anywhere, but they aren’t for me.”

When it came to Antigua, which is a Caribbean island, he said the issue is its ‘flat, ageing hotels’.

New York is too hot or too cold for his liking, and also too busy (which we can’t deny).

Singapore, which boasts a dedication to green spaces like no other, is ‘fiendishly hot’, whilst Bahrain ‘feels a bit run down’.

Oliver Browne isn't a fan of New York (Getty Stock Images)

As the founder and CEO of True Summit adventures, Oliver knows a thing or two about what makes a good travel experience, having began his love of roaming in his 20s.

According to the company’s site, he first started as a solo traveler, who journeyed through Mozambique when he was just 18 ‘in the aftermath of the civil war and flooding’.

Since then, he’s been to places like Argentina, Barbados, South Africa and Pakistan.

Then, in 2019, he moved to Ecuador to ‘pursue his dream of being a high altitude mountaineer’, and the rest is history.

But as for his favorite place to visit? Per his interview with Metro, it’s Skerjevoy in Norway thanks to its orcas.

Then there’s Valbone, Albania, because of the Albanian Alps.

Other notable places he shared include destinations like the Rwenzori mountains in Uganda, Palawan in the Philippines, Antisana in Ecuador, and the Altai Mountains in Mongolia.