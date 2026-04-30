American citizens who are renewing their travel documents soon will find a familiar face staring back at them, as the Trump administration is making a major change to passports.

Two hundred and fifty years after Americans rejected the tyrannical rule of King George III and went from being subject to citizens, the US government is marking the milestone by putting Donald Trump’s face on our most important travel documents.

This change will see a number of passports plastered with the 79-year-old president's face, which is being superimposed over a graphic of the US Constitution, joining the only other Americans on the document - the Founding Fathers.

As with many similar choices by the current administration, this move has divided opinion between MAGA die hards who can't wait to get their hands on some fresh Trump merch, and those who think it is 'next level vanity'. Many pointed out it could cause a major issue.

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Trump-themed passports are being rolled out to mark America's birthday (Getty Stock Image)

"Honest question, is this optional?" One infuriated social media asked. "Because I have to renew my passport and I will absolutely pay more to have one that doesn’t include this face."

Thankfully, for those who would rather not have Donald Trump's face emblazoned on their travel documents for the next decade, these 'Trumpassports' will be made in a limited run. The State Department told CNN that this 'will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency.'

So anyone who wants to avoid getting this special edition passport should order their documents online or at a different physical location than the office in Washington, as these will be the standard design.

Many of the people who responded to the announcement yesterday (April 29) pointed out a major flaw in these newly political passports, one which could be a major problem considering Trump's cratering reputation around the world.

One social media user pointed out: “I wonder how many countries will now deny Americans from entry at their borders because they have Trump's photo on their passport? This is next level vanity. Imagine having your passport defiled by an Epstein fella.”

The new Trump passports will be the first to ever feature a living or sitting president

While this may not affect people traveling to America's allies, should the war end and normal travel resume, it's unlikely that the Iranians will look too kindly on someone holding a Trump-themed passport.

This glaring issue aside, many Americans responded to the announcement in a way that their ancestors did to King George III 250 years ago.

"Tyrants put their name, face, and mark on everything that they can and force it upon everyone," one person said. "Monuments are earned and put up in honor of heroes and pillars of society and history."

Another said: "America’s 250 year birthday is not a celebration of DONALD TRUMP! He’s just making himself more hated than he already is. The entire world is laughing at him."

A White House spokesperson celebrated the new 'Trumpassport', saying: "President Trump's new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America's 250th birthday," a spokesperson for the White House told the BBC.

"Between the UFC250 Fight, the Great American State Fair, Freedom250 Grand Prix, and this new passport celebrating our freedom, President Trump continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration," they added.