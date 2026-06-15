Middleweight champion Sean Strickland was seemingly ejected from Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, just days after claiming he had been banned from attending.

The event, which coincides with President Trump’s 80th birthday, kicked off on Sunday evening despite an initial delay due to poor weather.

Yet while fans gathered to witness the seven bouts on the South Lawn, one fan who didn’t have such a luxury, was UFC fighter Strickland, who earlier this week had claimed he was not allowed to attend the fight card or the preceding events – namely Friday’s press conference at the Lincoln Memorial or Saturday’s weigh-in at the Ellipse.

"The only male American champ banned at the White House because I said Trump is owned by (Benjamin Netanyahu)," Strickland claimed on social media as per MMA Fighting. "That's not public opinion, it's fact."

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Sean Strickland was removed from Sunday's UFC event (Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

However UFC boss Dana White, had stated on the record that this is not the case.

"Everybody's banned apparently," White said. "Of course, Sean Strickland isn't (banned from attending)."

He did go on to joke that Strickland is ‘banned from humanity’

“We don't want him near any human beings anywhere. (Expletive) shows up at Power Slap, he starts fights. He made it very clear he didn't want to be part of this event and now apparently he's banned," White went on to say.

"Nobody is banned. Nobody's music is banned. No media members have been banned. The list goes on and on.”

The middleweight champion claimed he had been 'banned' from attending at all ( Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Yet despite the claims that no ban was in place, Strickland was photographed surrounded by police being ejected from the Fan Festival at the Ellipse.

Strickland attended the pre-fight event in high spirits, but was soon swarmed by fans who recognised him.

In video footage circulating online, Strickland could be heard telling fans not to make too much noise as they spotted him and reacted excitedly.

He then stole the show by entering a ring in the middle of the park where he was subsequently mobbed by fans.

This was the moment that authorities intervened, with the fighter escorted from the premises by multiple police and security officials.

In a later video, shared on social media by Strickland himself, he appeared to be seated in the back of a police or high security vehicle. He then told the camera: “I’m pretty sure I didn’t break a law, like I’m pretty sure. But we might be going to jail, but I’m pretty sure we didn’t break no laws.”

It is believed that Strickland was removed and detained on suspicion of ‘disorderly conduct’, however this has yet to be officially confirmed.







