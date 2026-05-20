A lot of people might have presumed that there was only a handful of types of orgasms a person can have, but it turns out that there's loads for men.

When it comes to women, there's said to be nine types of orgasms, according to sexologist Gigi Engle.

These range from a sleepgasm and clitoral orgasm, to an A-spot orgasm and a nipplegasm.

Some of these overlap with men too – nipplgasms being one example.

Advert

Intimacy expert Susan Bratton has broken down the different orgasms men can have and shared details of how 'incredible' they can be.

One key thing to note is that an orgasm doesn't necessarily mean ejaculation. Supposedly if you're able to teach yourself not to ejaculate when you climax it means that 'you can have as many full-body orgasms as you want'.

Men and women can experience different kinds of orgasms (Getty Stock)

Number one is the nipplegasm, which is exactly what it says on the tin: an orgasm triggered by the nipples. A lot of men don't have much sensation in their nipples, says Bratton, but others can find that theirs are sensitive enough to help them climax.

"You can activate anything I’m talking about on this list of orgasms," she wrote on her website, BetterLover. "The more you activate and stimulate, the more orgasmic pleasure you have. If you don’t have nipplegasms, now you can have them by exploring the breast and nipple area."

There's the prostate orgasm too. This involves using what's been dubbed the 'P-spot', referring to a man's prostate gland that sits between the bladder and the penis.

Once you've got the knack of finding your P-spot, you'll be able to achieve a blended orgasm too.

"Here’s when you’re stimulating the prostate through your finger, a toy, or through your partner’s finger or toy, and you’re stroking your penis at the same time," Bratton says of this.

Susan Bratton is a renowned relationship and intimacy expert (Diary of a CEO/YouTube)

Next up is the perineal (colloquially known as the 'gooch') orgasm. "Massaging the perineum can enhance other forms of sexual stimulation, and it can even lead to orgasm on its own," according to Men's Health.

If you're someone who wants a full-body experience however, maybe you should be aiming to achieve a full-body orgasm. This may cause you to vibrate with the orgasmic sensation, rather than ejacualte.

How many more types of orgasms can there be, I hear you ask? There's a few.

Some of these include: erotic hypnosis, fantasy orgasms, sex tech orgasms, heart-gasms, expanded orgasm, urethral orgasms, the ejaculatory orgasm, throatgasms, and a typical orgasm.

Turns out there isn't just a 'typical' orgasm (Getty Stock)

As to why you should know these, Bratton says it can help set your sex lives on fire. It can also help people who were under the impression that something was 'wrong' with them because they were struggling to climax.

Speaking on The Diary Of a CEO podcast in 2024, she said: "Nobody even knows that there's 20 types of orgasms you can have. [...] To achieve that, it's not what you see on porn."

Bratton added that, in her personal experience, she found that she couldn't have an orgasm from intercourse with her husband. However, when they 'learned some skills' it reignited their sex life as it turned out that she wasn't the problem, they just didn't have the skill set they needed at the time.