Bryan Johnson has once again left his followers stunned with another intimate post about his sex life.

Biohacker Johnson has made a name for himself with the various measures he takes to ‘reverse’ his biological body clock. Many may know him as being the focus of Netflix documentary Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

Johnson, 48, recently revealed he had been dating Kate Tolo, 30, his the co-founder of his longevity startup Blueprint, for three years.

In the announcement post, he revealed that the two ‘have nearly become one person,’ and since then - he’s been sharing more than enough details. Most recently, he’s even shared her vaginal microbiome report.

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The post came just moments after he bizarrely revealed to his one million X followers: “Just gave Kate oral sex. Goodnight everyone.”

If that wasn’t enough detail, in the next post - which came just two minutes later - Johnson revealed that Tolo’s vagina was in the ‘top 1% of all vaginas’.

Of course, that still wasn't enough for Johnson to share, as he then went on to ‘prove’ it with a graph.

Bryan Johnson/YouTube)

Addressing his X followers, the 48-year-old penned: “This is her vaginal microbiome report. 100/100 score."

Sharing the technicalities, Johnson continued: “Her sample is dominated by the single most protective bacterial species a vagina can host (Lactobacillus crispatus).

“Only about 25-30% of reproductive age women globally are L. crispatus-dominant, and “dominant” usually means above 50%. Kate is at 98.7%.

"The lab found nothing bad to report. (no gardnerella, Candida, STIs, opportunistic pathogens, aerobic vaginitis markers, etc.)”

Continuing in the lengthy post, Johnson explained that the score was linked to lower risk of ‘BV, UTIs, yeast infections, HPV persistence, HSV-2 and HIV acquisition, preterm birth, and improved IVF outcomes.’

“A vaginal microbiome is downstream of everything: sleep, glucose control, stress, gut health, sexual health, immune function, what you eat, and what you put in it,” he concluded, before sharing the graph.

Of course, the post gained a lot of reaction online, with Johnson’s girlfriend Kate being one of the accounts in the replies.

She told followers that although it seems ‘unhinged’ oral sex ‘isn’t spoken about enough’.

She then went on to explain the risks of the sexual act, including HSV-1, HPV and oral gonorrhea.

“Oral sex is great… the problem is that we don’t treat it seriously,” she said.

“People who would never skip a condom will go down on a new partner without a second thought. People don’t get tested for oral STIs… or talk to partners about dental health, recent illness, or when they were last screened. It’s a public health gap,” she continued.

Tolo then said she was ‘grateful’ to have a partner who takes her health seriously, before telling everyone to be safe.

“Well said,” Johnson responded.