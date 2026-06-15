Robert De Niro has slammed Donald Trump and detailed why 'can't love' the US in the current climate.

The Hollywood actor has been a longtime critic of Trump, claiming in an appearance on The Best People With Nicole Wallace podcast earlier that the president is 'destroying' America.

"The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s f***** up," the 82-year-old said, before adding: "We have to save the country."

De Niro then went on to call Trump an 'enemy of this country', before adding: "Let’s not kid ourselves. It’s that simple. Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track."

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De Niro and Trump have been locked in a war of words for a long while (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump was quick to hit back at the actor, describing De Niro in a ranting Truth Social as having an ‘Extremely low IQ’ and being ‘demented’.

Well, it appears the feud between the pair is far from over, with De Niro slamming the president once more at the Rise Up, Sing Out event in New York on Sunday (June 14).

De Niro said: "I hate to say it, but loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser.

"I can’t love a country that starts stupid and inhumane wars, killing thousands of innocents and indirectly causing the deaths and suffering of millions more.

"I can’t love a country that takes healthcare away from millions of people and uses that money to enrich their pals in the Trump-Epstein class."

The veteran Hollywood star added: "I can’t love a country that sends out masked militias to shoot citizens in the streets, torture our neighbours, and separate families.

(Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

"I can’t love a country that’s led by a racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant. And let me just say it: I can’t love the country that’s led by Donald Trump and his sycophant Congress."

De Niro concluded his speech by saying: "I want to love my country again. I want my country back."

In response to De Niro's comments, White House spokesperson Steven Cheung described the actor as 'washed-up' who 'hasn't been relevant for years'.

The spokesperson added to UNILAD: "Now, he just be-clowns himself by spewing hate speech and inciting violence against others. Instead of embarrassing himself every time he speaks, he should seek immediate treatment for a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut sized brain