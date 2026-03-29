Actor Robert De Niro claimed Donald Trump had to be stopped now as he gave a speech about the president at a protest.

Actor Robert De Niro has made it clear he is not in favor of Donald Trump, in fact he has been very outspoken and attended rallies and protest to denounce the president.

De Niro attended the ‘No Kings’ protest in New York and slammed Trump over the behavior of ICE agents, the war in Iran and Trump’s alleged ‘desire to rule over as a tyrant’ according to the organizers.

De Niro said: “When the crowds are chanting ‘no Kings’ what I am really hearing, as we all know, is ‘no Trump’.

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“There have been other presidents that have tested the constitutional limits of their power but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security, none except Trump.

“He must be stopped and he must be stopped now.”

De Niro marching during the protest in New York (Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Later on in his speech, De Niro also took aim at those in politics who support Trump.

He added: “He can’t do all the f***** things that he has been doing with out the collusion of Congress and the goons in his administration.

“They are bound to him by fear of losing their own jobs, their own power. It is diabolical, how can this be happening.”

De Niro has called for action against Trump multiple times, including earlier this year, when he broke down in tears, frustrated at Trump allegedly 'destroying' America.

Speaking on the Best People with Nicole Wallce podcast, he said: “The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s f***** up

"Let’s not kid ourselves. It’s that simple. Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track.

"That’s the only way. There’s no magic. There’s no nothing – people are not going to go away, even if Trump dies for some reason by having an illness or something.

“Parts of that movement are still there, and that’s the scary part. It has to be neutralized by the people."

De Niro has long been a critic of Trump (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has often hit back at De Niro and critics for these kind of comments, however.

In a speech with reference to his Democratic rivals Trump responded to the recent De Niro comments.

He said: “They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!

“When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.”