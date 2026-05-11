Biohacker Bryan Johnson is at it again with another bizarre health update that we’re not sure anyone asked for.

The 48-year-old founder of Project Blueprint made a name for himself by trying to ‘reverse’ his biological clock with a number of measures, claiming he wants to ‘live forever’.

He’s also said to have spent close to $2 million on 'treatments' to regain his youth.

Aside from that, Bryan Johnson is known for his pretty outrageous social media posts, only recently sharing her vaginal microbiome report.

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In the post, along with a graph for evidence, Johnson penned: “This is her vaginal microbiome report. 100/100 score."

Now, it looks like he’s sharing his own ‘scores’ with a testicle health update - alongside a warning to other men.

The biohacker regulary shares 'TMI' updates on X (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In the huge update Johnson proudly announced: “I HAVE NO MICROPLASTICS IN MY BALLS,” claiming this ‘should not be possible’.

“Studies show that 100% of men have microplastics in their semen. I am the first human ever to show a complete reduction to zero,” he claimed.

Microplastics are tiny plastic pieces that pollute the environment, are now commonly found throughout the human body, including organs and tissues, the National Library of Medicine states.

Apparently, not in Johnson’s semen, however. He claimed just 18 months ago he had 165 microplastic particles in his semen, and now has none at all.

“This may be a world-first breakthrough in fertility research,” he said.

Johnson went on to outline studies that have measured microplastics in human semen. "Two of which have found semen in 100% of men," he penned.

“Microplastics hurt sperm."

Johnson then outlined the ‘impact of various types of plastic, associated chemicals, and other toxins on male fertility,’ which are said to include shape, swimming ability, and sperm count.





The 48-year-old wanted to warn all men, however, as he stressed that this wasn’t just a problem for those trying for children.

“Sperm count is one of the cleanest biomarkers of overall health we have. And microplastics don't stop at the testes,” he warned.

“The same particles are showing up everywhere we look. Studies show a 4.5x higher rate of heart attack, stroke, and death in people with microplastics in their arterial plaque vs. those without. Microplastics were also found in 100% of human placentas tested," Johnson wrote.

Although the biohacker said he could not ‘prove cause’ as it wasn’t a ‘control trial,’ he told his followers he hit the sauna, used a reverse osmosis water filter and ‘rid his environment of plastic items’.

These include cutting boards, cups, plates, food storage containers, non-stick pans and more.

“I did all three interventions at the same time. I cannot say which one did the most work. What I can say is this: going from 165 to zero in 18 months is possible,” Johnson concluded, before sharing a graph of his report.

Could he be on to something?

Bryan Johnson’s wildest experiments in his quest to ‘live forever’

De-aging his penis

Johnson has been working on his Johnson (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

While the thought of it may make you wince, Johnson has been putting his manhood through the wringer in the hopes of bringing back his '22-year-old penis'. From semen analysis and blood flow testing to Botox injections and shock wave therapy, he seems to have done it all.

The biohacker claimed to have been able to lower his 'erection age' by over half thanks to this long-winded ritual.

As well as keeping track of his own 'erection data', Johnson has also been controversially comparing the stats to his 19-year-old son's.

Injecting himself with his son’s blood

The three generations came together for the experiment (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

The biohacker went viral in 2023 after sharing that he'd come together with his then-17-year-old son and his 70-year-old father to take part in what he described as 'the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange'.

The process saw Johnson have a litre of his blood removed and separated the plasma. He then had the same amount of his son's plasma infused into his veins.

However, after seeing 'no benefits', Johnson announced he was 'no longer injecting my son's blood'.

Instead, he said he 'upgraded' to 'total plasma exchange'.

Psychedelics

Johnson while on shrooms (X/bryan_johnson)

Last year, the biohacker documented his trip after taking 5g of magic mushrooms. Afterwards, he admitted he was 'happy to be alive', and the experience had 'changed' him, but 'probably not as you’d expect'.

Johnson also shared the effects of taking 27mg of the 'world’s most powerful' hallucinogenic, 5-MeO-DMT, which left him 'stunned beyond comprehension'.

An extensive morning routine

He exercises for 90 minutes (YouTube/Bryan Johnson)

Johnson recently shared an update on what he does each morning, noting that it takes four hours and 46 minutes.

"My morning routine is always evolving as we update protocols. This is what I'm experimenting with right now," he writes on his website.

1. Wake up around 5 am

2. Oral hygiene

3. Light in eyes

4. Breath work

5. Pre-workout nutrition

6. Exercise

7. Sauna

8. Red/NIR light therapy

9. Focused shockwave therapy on joints

10. Shower

11. Hair growth serum

12. Skincare

13. Breakfast



