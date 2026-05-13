Woman addicted to drinking paint despite serious dangers reveals how much she drinks in a day

We all have our guilty pleasures and cravings, and what harm can an extra chocolate bar do every now and then? Not much, but one woman's 'craving' for paint could have ended in serious health problems.

TLC’s My Strange Addiction has been feeding our reality TV cravings since 2010, and it’s still going strong.

With the latest series ending earlier this year, fans have been searching for old episodes on YouTube, as clips continue to go viral on TikTok.

Heather’s episode in particular, is gaining traction. Her episode aired in 2014, as she starred on season 5 of the show - but her addiction still has people in shock now.

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During the episode, Heather, who was 43 at the time, revealed that she was addicted to drinking paint.

Heather became addicted to paint shortly after her mother died (TLC/YouTube)

Heather’s addiction to paint began three years before filming the show, after her mother passed away.

During the episode, Heather recalled finding the smell of a paint marker ‘enticing’ at work. She then brought it home with her - which is when her addiction began.

“As it’s going down your throat it feels very thick and warm, almost like a thicker version of warm milk,” she told cameras while drinking the paint.

“But obviously it’s got that very strong chemical taste to it. Which is perfect to me!” Heather laughed.

The 43-year-old mother of two revealed how she had to drink the paint in private, away from her children.

In the three years, Heather said she drank around one marker per day, which equated to three gallons since her addiction began!

However, she was aware of the damage it could be causing her body.

During the episode, while admitting her addiction to her best friend, she asked if she could look after her two children, should anything unfortunate happen to her.

A doctor revealed Heather had 'abnormal' kidney function

Is it dangerous to drink paint?

Yes, as stated on the TLC show, paint ‘contains more than half a dozen lethal chemicals including Xylene.

When inhaled, this can lead to seizures, pulmonary bleeding, and even death.

Heather saw a Dr Bazzle during the programme, who urged her to stop the habit.

“If Heather doesn’t stop drinking the paint, she could suffer from respiratory problems, neurological problems, hearing loss, liver damage, kidney damage, and even death,” the doctor told the cameras.

The single mother of two was later left in shock when medical tests revealed her kidney function was ‘a little bit abnormal’ - prompting her to quit.

“Well, I’m ready to do this, because I will quit. I have to,” she said.

At the end of the show, TLC told viewers that Heather had since quit drinking paint, and her kidney function was back to normal.

As of 2026, there is no public update on Heather’s health and whether she quit drinking paint for good after filming wrapped.



