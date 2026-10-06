Police share new details on death of ex-WWE star Benjamin Satterley after he died aged 40

New details about WWE star Pac have been revealed following his sudden passing on September 27.

British native Pac, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, was in Chicago at the end of last month and had competed in All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) All Out event on September 26.

Just a day later, however, Satterley was announced to have died at the age of 40.

Now, more details about Satterley's death have come to light.

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Per an incident report seen by LADbible, police responded to reports of a man who was 'unresponsive, slumped over, in a vehicle' in a car park.

Inside the car was Satterley's body and he was pronounced dead by medics. A first responder said that they did not see any 'injuries or suspicious markings' on him.

When police started inspecting the vehicle, they discovered Satterley's British ID as well as two suitcases and a backpack in the trunk. Google Maps was also one on his cellphone and had O'Hare Airport in as its final destination.

Benjamin Satterley, AKA Pac, died on September 27 (John Giamundo/WWE via Getty Images)

Apparently his phone had been ringing when police were at the scene. An officer answered the call and it was reportedly someone known to the ex WWE wrestler.

The person on the other end of the phone (whose name has not been made public) told police that Satterley said that the had stopped off somewhere for lunch.

They also said that his flight back to the UK had been delayed and rescheduled for 3.30pm that day.

Announcing the news of the wrestling star's death, AEW said in a social media statement: "All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac.

"A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.

The late WWE star made his professional wrestling debut in 2004 (John Giamundo/WWE via Getty Images)

"Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans."

Tributes have made to Satterley in the wake of his untimely death. AEW president Tony Khan said he 'defined excellence'.

He penned online in a moving message: "Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue."

Fellow AEW wrestler Evil Uno also wrote: "I am in shock. This is heartbreaking. We have lost another great person, a great soul, a true professional."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].