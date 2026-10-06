Police share new details on death of ex-WWE star Benjamin Satterley after he died aged 40
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Police share new details on death of ex-WWE star Benjamin Satterley after he died aged 40

Benjamin Satterley passed away shortly after competing in AEW’s All Out event in Chicago last month

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: John Giamundo/WWE via Getty Images

Topics: Wrestling, WWE, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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