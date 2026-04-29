Professional wrestler Nikki 'Bella' Garcia may have seemed like a perfect cast for the new Baywatch reboot, with much of her career in WWE being spent dominating the ring in skimpy outfits.

The 42-year-old wrestling Hall of Famer, who has competed in the ring for almost 20 years, often alongside her twin sister Brie, has revealed that she had the opportunity to star in Fox's remake of the hugely successful series that dominated 90s television.

Dropping either later this year or early next year, the new 12-episode Baywatch series will return to the beaches of California with a whole new cast, including: Noah Beck, Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne, and more.

But despite many WWE fans knowing Garcia for turning up to the Raw ring in little more than a bralet and a pair of hot pants, speaking on a recent episode of the Garcia twins' The Nikki and Brie Show, she revealed that her body confidence led her to back out of the reboot.

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Nikki 'Bella' Garcia has fought her way to the top of WWE, though recent injuries have forced her to step back (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Talking to her sister Brie, the former number one ranked female wrestler shared that she 'had an audition for Baywatch' but 'ended up not doing it,' giving up on the potential to become a new generation's Pamela Anderson.

Explaining herself, Garcia explained: “Because I knew that I would not be comfortable wearing—if I was to get it—I would not be comfortable wearing a red swimsuit 24/7.”

While it might seem like a small difference, walking out in front of a camera in a revealing outfit takes a great deal of confidence, not to mention the almost impossible task of getting your body Baywatch ready.

She added: “I am not confident yet in a swimsuit, so I didn’t do it. What I’ve learned is I have to put myself in positions of, like, where I feel most confident.”

Reflecting on why this would be any different to body slamming an opponent in front of the WWEs millions of viewers, Garcia said: “When I’m walking down that ramp, and I’m in my Nikki Bella gear, I am so confident.”

Nikki and sister Brie have wrestled together under the name 'The Bella Twins' (Cooper Neil/WWE via Getty Images)

But in the modern era of social media with its legions of anonymous trolls and haters, this confidence is not always the easiest thing to maintain, with the experienced female wrestler going on to explain how internet users talk about her.

The San Diego born athlete told her sister about recent negative comments, saying: "Someone made a comment about me last week, like, she didn't even say thick in a good way, like, 'she got bigger' or something and they could say all they want."

But when she is in her familiar wrestling gear, these remarks don't seem to faze her. She added: "The comment didn't even affect me because I felt so damn good."

Garcia then shared some real pearls of wisdom, no doubt gained while working in a male-dominated field of entertainment. She said: 'So, I just think you have to get to that place where you just are like, 'This is me. This is my beauty.'

"And that brings such confidence. And we just really all have to stop saying such bad things, you know, about ourselves because God made us exactly how we're supposed to be.'