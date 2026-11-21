Barron Trump is currently studying at New York University's Stern School of Business, but his parents haven't yet written off a career in politics for him.

Aside from his studies, the 20-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump is also a co-founder and director of the Florida-based yerba mate drink company Solos. But could he be adding 'POTUS' to his resume in the future? If so, his mother will be standing by him every step of the way.

"He likes politics," Melania Trump said in her new Amazon MGM Studios docuseries Melania, The Series.

“I think it’s very important that he lives the life that he wants and what makes him happy."

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The first lady added that she 'doesn't like to be controlling' over Barron, who 'has his own mind, his own character, and his own beliefs' which she respects.

Melania said she she wants Barron to do 'whatever makes him happy' (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“Anytime he wants to have my advice or input, I’m here for him,” she adds, before calling herself 'a cool mom'.

Elsewhere, Melania revealed that her son gives his father, Donald Trump, 'incredible advice'.

He told him how to connect with the young voters, his generation,” the first lady said. “He told him who he needs to talk to. He introduced him to podcasts, to streamers.”

She revealed that the 20-year-old told his father which interviews to do during his political campaigns.

Barron was just 10 years old when he moved into the White House, with his mother claiming he 'grew up very fast'.

Barron isn't the only family member Melania is dishing all on in her new series, which 'shows the personal side of your life and your family for the first time'.

Elsewhere, Melania was asked about Donald Trump's 'worst habit' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Of course, reporters wanted to know more about the most talked about man in America ahead of the release, with one asking her: "What's your husband's worst habit that you can share with me? That we don't know about."

However, Melania replied: "Oh, that's private."

The president has, however, spoken about which of his habits his wife can't stand.

"She hates it when I imitate no men in women's sports," the president told a crowd in Las Vegas earlier this year. "She hates it when I do 'the weightlifter'," - as he went on to do the imitation in which he put his firsts in the air, pulling a face.

Trump said his wife also 'hates when he dances' telling him that it's not Presidential'.