If your backyard has become a dumping ground for gardening tools, outdoor furniture and all the other bits and pieces you don't know where to put, Black Friday could be the perfect time to sort things out.

Whether you're green fingered or have more of a black thumb but love trying, there's something for everyone and every budget.

Walmart has a range of outdoor storage options worth checking out, with everything from spacious garden sheds to compact cabinets designed to help keep your outdoor space tidy.

These sheds are perfect for storing a lawn mower, protecting your patio furniture or finally finding somewhere to put all those gardening supplies you promise every year that you'll use.

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There are a few options that could be worth adding to your shopping cart, if you keep tripping over pool toys that have been abandoned.

With early Black Friday deals already appearing, you might not have to spend a fortune to get your backyard looking a little more organized.

Four Walmart storage solutions to shop now (before they sell out):

NETAJE Shed, Walmart

If you've got a lot of outdoor equipment to store, the NETAJE 8x12 ft Resin Storage Shed is probably the biggest option on this list.

The spacious design offers plenty of room for everything from lawn mowers and bicycles to gardening equipment and patio furniture.

It's made from weather-resistant resin, with UV protection designed to help prevent fading, cracking and leaks.

It also comes with a built-in floor, a lockable door, a window and ventilation, so you can keep your belongings protected while still allowing some natural light and airflow inside.

The shed is currently listed at $1,099.99, reduced from $2,199.99, representing a saving of $1,100.

That's a pretty substantial discount if you've been thinking about investing in a larger outdoor storage space.

Homall Shed, Walmart

Not everyone needs a massive shed taking up half their backyard, and the Homall 6x8 ft Outdoor Resin Storage Shed could be a more manageable alternative.

Finished in dark gray with a wood-effect design, it offers a more traditional shed appearance without actually being made from wood.

The resin construction is designed to be weather-resistant, while the included window allows natural light inside.

It's a useful option for storing gardening tools, outdoor accessories and other household equipment that you'd rather not leave exposed to the elements.

The listing also describes the shed as easy to assemble, which should be welcome news if you're not particularly keen on spending an entire weekend putting together outdoor furniture.

Vyrox shed, Walmart

If space is a little tighter, the Vyrox 6x4 ft Resin Storage Shed offers a smaller alternative.

Designed for outdoor storage, the gray and white unit can help keep gardening tools, bikes, patio accessories and beach chairs out of sight.

It features a lockable design and weatherproof resin construction, making it a practical option for anyone looking to get a little more organized without committing to a full-size shed.

The 6x4 ft version is currently listed at $319.99, down from $399.99, giving shoppers an $80 saving.

It's worth considering if you want something that offers more storage than a small outdoor box without taking up quite as much room as a traditional shed.

ZYJOYY, Walmart

Finally, there's the ZYJOYY Outdoor Storage Cabinet, which is ideal for anyone who would rather make use of vertical storage space.

Offering 30 cubic feet of storage, the white resin cabinet comes with four shelves to help keep everything organized.

It's designed to store gardening supplies, tools and outdoor accessories, while its lockable doors help keep everything tucked away.

The waterproof design also makes it suitable for outdoor use, provided it's installed according to the manufacturer's instructions.

It's currently listed for $249.99 at Walmart.

If you're mainly looking for somewhere to organize smaller items rather than store large equipment, this could be a particularly useful option.

With options ranging from compact storage cabinets to much larger sheds, there's something here for different backyard sizes and storage needs.

Just remember to measure your available space before ordering, check the assembly requirements and confirm delivery costs, as some Walmart marketplace listings are sold by third-party sellers.