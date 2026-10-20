This is how your partner could be cheating on you with a video game character

A sex and relationship expert has revealed how 'normal' it is for gamers to develop feelings for characters within the video game and how it happens.

Yes, you no longer just need to worry about your SO striking up an emotional relationship with someone over social media anymore, but apparently within a video game too.

Gemma Nice, resident certified sex and relationship expert at Erobella, has revealed why some people end up striking up relationships via video games.

And no, we're not talking just about meeting other people gaming online, but forming a 'strong emotional attachment to a video game character'.

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While you may never have heard of such a situation before, according to Gemma, it's 'a massive phenomenon'.

And it's up to you whether or not you would classify it as 'cheating,' after all, Gemma notes it's important to talk about your definition of cheating and your other boundaries early on within a relationship.

She tells UNILAD: "I have seen this vary from watching porn to not sleeping with other people without me. It genuinely depends on the person and the relationship. If people have not discussed what they believe cheating is, then that is a grey area, and you can’t really say if the behavior violates that or not. And if the couple has discussed other relationships that provide more emotional, psychological, and sexual support, then that would violate their established boundary."

But how does such a breach of emotional boundary by developing feelings for a video game character actually happen?

An expert has revealed it's 'normal' for people to develop feelings for video game characters (Getty Stock Images)

Why it's 'normal' to develop emotional attachments to video game characters

Gemma explains to UNILAD it's actually 'entirely normal' should you find yourself feeling a certain emotion towards a character in a video game.

After all, like how Instagram and TikTok were built to be addictive, video game characters tend to be built to be 'socially and physically attractive' which Gemma explains is 'what we naturally seek out as societal beings'.

She continues: "We get to know their personality traits, how they walk, talk, behave, and communicate with others in specific situations. If we translate this directly into real-life dating terms, we are hardwired to look for someone who can keep us safe, make us feel loved, and care for us. Video game characters mimic this perfectly. You become fully invested in their happiness because they portray that exact care back to you."

And this emotional attachment can only strengthen further when the characters seemingly communicate with you.

Video game characters are made to be likeable (Rockstar Games)

Why the bond deepens with video game characters compared to characters we see on TV

Gemma explains the interaction which you can then have with video game characters can amp up the potential emotions felt towards them even higher.

With TV shows, you learn about characters and what they're like, but within a video game she notes how you 'make critical decisions for the character, physically moving them across the landscape, and navigating scripted dialogue with NPCs (Non-Player Characters) or complex RPG (Role-Playing Game) storylines'.

"This creates a deep bond, intimacy, and a feeling that they are a true friend," she added.

Gemma notes a gamer developing emotions towards a character isn't always a bad thing for their real-world relationship either.

Gemma says the crush isn't always bad for a real-world relationship (Getty Stock Images)

How a virtual crush could impact a real-world relationship

Gemma says it can actually be 'completely healthy' for a gamer to have a virtual crush alongside a real-world relationship, sparking a calmness or happiness, or even further excitement which spills over into the real-life relationship too.

However, she warns 'we must maintain strict control over them' and if it should lead to neglecting quality time, not eating together, talking or going out together, it might be time for a chat.

If a gamer has become withdrawn, less keen to go outside or has developed resentment towards their real-life partner out of wanting to just spend time with their gaming character, these could be red flags it's gone too far too.

So, it's important to set boundaries on time spent gaming, alongside any money spent on it, and emotional boundaries too, Gemma advising on weekly check-ins.

And Gemma has seen a rise in such instances too.

There's certain boundaries which are good to put into place (Getty Stock Images)

Why there's been a rise in these video game 'parasocial' relationships

Gemma explains people form parasocial - one-side emotional bond - relationships with fictional characters often because they make them feel seen, identifying with certain 'traits, feelings, and struggles'.

Despite knowing the game is fiction, the fantasy of it acts as an escape from a gamer's every-day stresses and realities.

Gemma revealed: "Forming this emotional bond triggers a distinct chemical reaction within the body, releasing dopamine and serotonin (the calming and happy hormones).

"The more we relate to a character, the more secure we feel to step out of social expectations and be 100% ourselves without any fear of judgment. In fact, many gamers end up feeling a deeper connection to their virtual allies than to their own real-world friends."

However, Gemma warns to not let 'heavy video game crushes warp your real-life expectations' whether it comes to dating, relationships, or otherwise.

Characters are made to be ideals, real life humans, however, are human, flawed, and won't act as if scripted.