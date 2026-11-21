A gift guide expert has revealed the five presents you should never buy for Secret Santa, as well as how to find the perfect present for even the trickiest people.

Secret Santa is supposed to be a bit of festive fun, but finding the perfect present for someone you barely know can quickly turn into a Christmas headache.

Whether it's a colleague, a distant relative or that one friend who's seemingly impossible to buy for, knowing what to get isn't always straightforward.

But thankfully, Gabby Gonta, the founder of Gabby’s Gift Guide, has revealed the five presents you should avoid at all costs, alongside some handy tips for finding a gift they're actually going to love.

Advert

She explained: "I’d avoid generic gag gifts that are funny for five seconds but end up in the trash, along with anything too personal, like perfume or skincare, unless you know their preferences. A good Secret Santa gift should feel like something the recipient would actually be excited to use!"

A bigger price tag doesn't necessarily mean a better present. (@‌gabbysgiftguide/Instagram)

And for that notoriously tricky colleague or family member, Gabby recommended keeping things simple.

She suggested opting for an experience or treating them to a more luxurious version of something they use daily.

"When you don’t know someone well," she added, "I recommend sticking to elevated everyday essentials, like a nice insulated tumbler, a portable charger, or a cozy throw blanket. The trick is choosing something practical that feels like a little luxury they might not necessarily buy for themselves."

But she didn't stop there.

Keep things simple, the expert suggests. (Getty Stock Images)

"Whether it's a massage, a fun activity, or a nicer version of their favorite everyday essential, you’re giving them something they’ll actually enjoy instead of more clutter."

And it's not even about getting creative, according to the expert, it's often just about paying attention to the little details.

She explained: "I recently gifted my personal trainer a new pair of sneakers - the exact version of the destroyed pair I saw him wearing during our previous session. I sneakily asked him his shoe size and snagged the perfect gift from there! No creativity needed from my end!"

But if you've ever received a Christmas present that left you wondering what on earth you were supposed to do with it, you're certainly not alone.

In fact, a 2025 survey by SurveyMonkey found that a whopping 74 percent of Americans have received a gift they didn't actually like, while four in 10 admitted to worrying about buying someone a present they wouldn't enjoy.