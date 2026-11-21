A lot of people across the globe will have the same plans this weekend – that being to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 was released on Thursday (November 19) and, while some eager beavers booked time off work to play the game which people have been waiting over a decade for, others have had to wait for the weekend to really sink their teeth into it.

However, if your plans are to literally play it all weekend, you should be aware of the impact an hours-long gaming session can have on your body and mind.

Speaking to UNILAD, hormonal health consultant Mike Kocsis at Balance My Hormones broke down what will likely happen to somebody during an eight-hour GTA marathon.

The first 30 minutes

It's highly likely a lot of people will be spending their weekends playing GTA 6 (DAVID ROWLAND / AFP via Getty Images)

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"No matter what it is, your brain’s reward system becomes engaged when something you’ve been looking forward to for a long time happens, so for die-hard fans who have been waiting for years, the dopamine rush can be intense," Mike explained to us.

"Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is involved in motivation, anticipation, and reward, and it helps to drive your desire to explore the game in depth.

"Every new challenge, unexpected turn, new area of the map, and successful mission provides further opportunities for the reward pathways in your brain to activate; this is part of what makes gaming so engaging, and makes it hard to put the controller down!"

There's also been studies that after just 25 minutes of playing a violent game like GTA it can significantly decrease your cortisol levels, Mike added.

After an hour

At this point, you'll have become 'more captivated by the action', said Mike. "From escaping police to getting into a fight and navigating high-pressure missions, intense gameplay can activate the body’s sympathetic nervous system, also known as fight-or-flight mode," he went on.

This then triggers a rush of adrenaline. Mike explained: "Your heart rate increases, breathing quickens, and you become more alert, even though you’re just sitting on the sofa."

After 3-4 hours

It's at this point that there's a good chance you've lost track of time – which could mean that it's time for a break.

"When you’re deeply immersed in the game, your attention is so focused on the screen, making it easy to ignore what’s happening around you," Mike said.

He further advised: "You can experience a state of flow, where you’re so engrossed in the activity that your awareness of time is reduced; this makes it hard to recognise how long you’ve been playing, and when it should be time for a break."

After a few hours of gameplay, it's advised that you take a break (Getty Stock)

After 5-6 hours

Mike warned that it's at this point that you might have started to neglect your body's needs, so much so you've forgotten to eat or drink enough water because you've become so engrossed in GTA.

He continued: "Gaming requires constant attention and rapid processing of visual information, and even when you’re enjoying yourself, it can be mentally draining, without you realising it.

"Accidentally neglecting your body’s basic needs like regular meals, hydration, and movement can leave you feeling fatigued and uncomfortable."

After 7-8 hours

After several hours of playing, it's likely your brain will start to feel the strain. Mike said: "After spending most of the day gaming, you might notice that your actions are getting slower, you’re making more mistakes, and finding it harder to concentrate.

"Although gaming is mentally stimulating, a day of sustained attention and quick decisions can be exhausting, and mental fatigue can affect your ability to concentrate and process information."

GTA fans have waited over a decade for the sixth instalment on the franchise (Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Playing into the night

Mike strongly advised that you don't game into the night as it can hugely mess up your natural sleep-wake pattern.

Explaining why, he told us: "Melatonin is the hormone responsible for regulating your sleep-wake cycle, and levels increase when it gets darker, to signal to the body that it’s time for sleep.

"However, exposure to bright light from continuing to play into the night can interfere with melatonin production and delay the onset of sleep."