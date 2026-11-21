Nick Cannon has asked fans to keep him in their prayers after sharing a concerning update from a hospital bed amid his ongoing battle with lupus.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 20, the 46-year-old Masked Singer host posted a selfie lying in a hospital bed, wrapped in blankets and wearing a face mask, set to Donny Hathaway’s 1971 classic "A Song for You".

“This [world] can definitely take a lot out of you! Pray for me y’all,” Cannon wrote across the post, adding the caption: “🙏🏾❤️ #LupusWarrior.”

On his Instagram Story, Cannon also shared footage of a CT scanner as a medical worker could be heard asking off-camera: "Have you had a CT before?"

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While he has not yet elaborated on what triggered his latest hospital admission, famous friends and supporters quickly flooded his comments with well-wishes—including comedian JB Smoove, who wrote "🙏🏾 ❤️ My Guy. Get well," and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who left a string of prayer emojis.

Nick has been living with the autoimmune condition since 2012 (Jason Mendez/WireImage)

A 14-Year Battle With Lupus

Cannon first revealed in 2012 that he had been diagnosed with lupus nephritis—a serious complication of the autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys—after being hospitalized with acute kidney failure and life-threatening blood clots in his lungs.

“The blood clot thing was probably the scariest because … I’ve known people who have passed away from that,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

According to the Mayo Clinic, lupus occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, causing inflammation that can impact the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. While there is currently no cure, long-term treatment and lifestyle management can help control flare-ups and symptoms.

Looking back on a decade with the condition on The Nick Cannon Show in 2022, the television personality reflected on how the diagnosis forced him to overhaul his entire routine: "Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life... Throughout this journey, I had to change everything about the way I live my life, and it wasn’t easy."





‘It Keeps Me in Check’

Most recently, in a September 2026 interview with Us Weekly, Cannon opened up about how his perspective on the illness has evolved over the years.

“When I got diagnosed… [it felt] so life-altering,” he explained. “Now, it becomes like, ‘So what?’ It’s a part of my life. It keeps me in check. I have to eat correctly, get rest and exercise twice a day. It was a blessing in disguise. Other 45-year-olds aren’t up at 4 a.m. to go to the gym. I work out to stay alive. It’s a challenge, but I’m built for it.”



