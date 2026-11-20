Any woman will tell you that the worst thing they can do when unwell is tell the men in their lives and risk spending the next few days listening to them whine about 'man flu'.

While most of us think of man flu simply being men's complete inability to cope with mild illnesses like coughs and colds, it turns out there might actually be a little bit of truth in it.

Women, let's keep this one to ourselves, shall we?

According to a new study, biological sex does actually play a 'significant role' in how our bodies respond to certain illnesses and the severity to which we suffer.

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For example, researchers found that male mice were more likely to suffer severe outcomes when it came to viral infections such as influenza, Covid-19 and West Nile virus.

The same study found that male mice were significantly more susceptible to severe neurological complications, including weakness and paralysis.

The study has suggested that biological sex plays a big role in how we respond to illness (Getty Stock)

The team, whose research was published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, initially believed the male mice involved in the study must've been exposed to higher levels of the virus, giving their immune systems a harder time trying to clear the disease, but this was not the case.

"Both the males and females were infected under the same conditions – they were nearly genetically identical, they were the exact same age and they were infected with the same virus taken from the same vial in equal amounts," Professor Ali Ashkar, of McMaster University and principal investigator on the study, said, via MailOnline.

"It made no sense for there to be such a huge difference in how the disease presented."

The results of the study have suggested that the way in which these diseases impact the body is largely down to biological sex.

'Man flu' could actually have some merit (Getty Stock)

"It's becoming more and more accepted in the field that the outcomes of acute viral infections typically differ between males and females," Ashkar continued.

"The male immune system seems to respond more strongly to these infections, and as a consequence, the damage or inflammation to the site of infection is often more severe."

He added: "From now on, for any acute viral infection, it's important for physicians to control inflammation early in male patients. We already have a lot of approved and effective anti–inflammatory medications, so we don't necessarily need new interventions to do this.

"We just need to acknowledge that male patients might be more susceptible to severe disease and tailor our treatment plans accordingly."

However, recent research not associated with this study recently revealed that women's pain is not taken as seriously as men's – even when they experience identical injuries.

The shocking US-based study found that when men and women experienced the same levels of pain, the female's pain was often viewed as milder and more likely to benefit from psychotherapy than medication.

The research revealed both male and female healthcare providers were capable for 'gender bias' when assessing patients.