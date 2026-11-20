A new poll has revealed that vice president JD Vance has been replaced as favorite to take over from Donald Trump as the 2028 Republican candidate.

According to a Emerson College Polling survey, secretary of state Marco Rubio received a whopping 44 percent of the vote in support as a hypothetical Republican primary matchup. Meanwhile, Vance received just 24 percent of the vote.

This is a stark difference for the VP, who was previously up by 32 points back in February.

Meanwhile, Rob DeSantis came in third place with the Florida governor receiving nine percent of the vote. Donald Trump Jr. came in fourth with six percent of the vote.

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Marco Rubio is the new current favorite for the 2028 Republican candidate (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

Pollers were also given an open ended question in which they needed to state who they would support for the Republican nomination without being given a list of potential candidates.

Interestingly, Rubio bagged the top spot again with 36 percent of voters naming him, while 20 percent said Vance. Elsewhere, DeSantis, President Donald Trump and Representative Thomas Massie all received seven percent of the vote each, Newsweek reports.

These results come hot on the heels of the Republican's devastating results in the midterm elections earlier this month, which saw them lose control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

There have been reports that Republicans have internally been looking towards Rubio and encouraging him to consider a presidential campaign. CNN reported that many Republicans believe Rubio could appeal to voters outside of Trump's MAGA following.

The former Florida senator previously indicated that he would throw his support behind JD Vance if the vice president launched a bid for the White House in 2028.

However, it appears the secretary of state may now be reconsidering his position.

Vance said Trump's strikes on Iran were the reason the Republicans lost the midterm elections (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to CNN, inside sources claim Rubio has recently avoided reaffirming his earlier commitment to back Vance.

He has also reportedly been less forthcoming about his own political ambitions and what his next move might be once his time at the State Department comes to an end.

Those close to Rubio suggest a presidential campaign is still on the table, although he is understood to be waiting to see how the political situation unfolds before making any decisions.

The apparent shift comes as Vance faces growing scrutiny from figures within Trump's circle, with some criticizing his response to the Iran war following its impact on the midterm elections.

Some White House officials are said to be disgruntled about Vance's efforts to distance himself from the Middle Eastern conflict, particularly after he took to X to claim 'the reason we lost is the war' following the midterm results.

Rubio, meanwhile, has backed Trump's war on Iran which could see him lose out on votes from Republicans who are opposed to foreign intervention, if he chooses to run.