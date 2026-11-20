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GTA 6 players are quickly uncovering the mysterious 'Skunk Ape' during one of the game's side missions, but the creature actually has a bizarre real-life history.

Often described as Florida's answer to Bigfoot, the elusive creature is said to roam the swamplands of the Everglades, with reports of sightings dating back decades.

Over the years, several people have claimed to spot a large, hairy, ape-like figure wandering through the wilderness, with some even claiming to have photographed it.

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One of the most notable encounters came in September 1998, when Florida resident David Shealy claimed to have spotted the creature approaching him while he was in the swamp, managing to capture more than 20 photographs.

Shealy had reportedly been searching for the elusive animal since 1973, after he and his brother first encountered something they believed to be the Skunk Ape.

Much like Bigfoot, the creature is typically described as a figure that walks upright on two legs. However, there's one particularly unpleasant distinction: its reported pungent smell, which is said to resemble that of a skunk - hence the name.

The Skunk Ape is not actually a real-life creature, despite numerous reported sightings. (Rockstar Games)

And now, GTA 6 players can get a taste of what an encounter with the legendary beast might actually look like, with the game's Skunk Apeology 101 side mission inviting them to investigate the creature's supposed existence, follow a trail of clues and uncover more about the mysterious figure lurking in the Florida-inspired wilderness.

But despite the numerous reported encounters, however, there is no scientific evidence confirming that the Skunk Ape actually exists.

Attempts to identify hair samples allegedly found by trackers proved inconclusive, with further DNA testing failing to establish what animal they came from.

As a result, the creature remains firmly in the realm of unexplained folklore rather than a scientifically recognised species.

Numerous players have come across the side mission. (Rockstar Games)

Beyond the Skunk Ape storyline, GTA 6 features a range of other side missions that allow players to explore the stranger corners of Leonida and meet some of its more unusual residents.

These include the Thrillbillies missions, which see players get involved with Billy and his mud-loving crew, a series of stunt challenges with daredevil Papa Audacity, and various street-racing encounters.

Overall, it seems Rockstar Games has managed to deliver on the enormous expectations, with GTA 6 receiving an overwhelmingly positive reception from both critics and players.

In GAMINGbible’s very own GTA 6 review, Sam Cawley said: "Will it go down in history as the best game ever made? Maybe. Was it worth the wait? Absolutely."

You can now order GTA 6 at Amazon or Walmart.