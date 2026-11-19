Ever since gamers around the world were graced with Grand Theft Auto in 2001, a huge feature of the game series has been the ability to pick up and hire sex workers... well, that was until now.

The X-rated feature has been dropped from the highly anticipated GTA VI - the first of the game series in 13 years - with Rockstar Games telling Shacknews the change comes down to the story it wanted to tell.

The studio described its latest release as ‘a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run’, following protagonists Jason and Lucia.

“While we have taken a lot forward from previous GTA titles, everything we have implemented in 6 has been done to support the spirit of the story we wanted to tell, and the gameplay systems we wanted to expand upon - things like wanted system, the radio, robberies and car theft,” Rockstar said.

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The studio added that ‘many aspects of previous titles are not present’ in GTA 6, but said the elements that remain are ‘necessary and complementary’ to the feeling and motivations it wanted to emphasize as players work through Jason and Lucia's story.

Players could pick up sex workers in five mainline Grand Theft Auto games, from GTA III in 2001 to GTA V in 2013 (Rockstar Games)

The feature was officially cut so the narrative could stay focused on the pair's relationship. Strip clubs remain in the game, however, with players able to visit one together as a couple.

How did the pick-up mechanic change across the GTA series?

The core loop stayed broadly similar, though each entry added its own twist.

It debuted in Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, where stopping a car next to a sex worker at night let her climb in and restore your health in a secluded spot. Vice City (2002) kept the same setup.

San Andreas (2004) added dialogue prompts to accept or decline offers, a one-star wanted level risk for parking somewhere not secluded enough, plus pimping side missions that flipped the payment around.

GTA VI is the first of the game series in 13 years, and a lot has changed (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008) brought in a menu of three paid services while parked.

While GTA V (2013) kept a three-tier menu priced at $50, $70 and $100, and made hiring one a required miscellaneous task for 100 percent completion in Story Mode. The option also featured in GTA Online.

Why was the pick-up feature so controversial?

Opposition came from several directions.

The New York Times reported in 2006 that the Sex Workers Outreach Project-USA called for a boycott of San Andreas, arguing the game encouraged the denigration and murder of prostitutes.

GTA V's three-tier service 'menu' was priced at $50, $70 and $100 (Rockstar Games)

A 2013 opinion piece in The Guardian criticized GTA V for letting players pay for sex to boost their health before running over or beating the character to reclaim their cash.

CNBC reported the same year that this pattern became a go-to talking point for anti-violence activists, including attorney Jack Thompson.

The feature also caused trouble overseas. BBC News reported in 2005 that Australia's classification board stripped San Andreas of its rating over sexual content, while GTA III and Vice City had previously been banned or censored there specifically to remove the ability to pick up prostitutes.