After a 13-year wait, GTA 6 has finally arrived. But amid all the excitement, gamers are being warned to watch out for scams, experts say.

The game, which received a 10/10 in GAMINGbible’s GTA 6 review, is tipped to change the gaming industry forever. And following the first wave of reviews, it seems like the predictions were spot on.

However, the game's huge popularity has also attracted the attention of scammers who are looking to exploit gamers desperate to get their hands on the title.

“Few game launches create as much excitement as GTA 6, and scammers know it," said Tara Evans, personal finance expert at Confused.com said, as per The Express.

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Gamers can purchase a physical box but it does not include a game disk (Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Our research shows over half (52%) of UK adults say they’ve been targeted by a scam. Fake pre-order pages and ‘early access’ offers are exactly the kind of thing that can catch excited fans out."

Experts are urging gamers to make sure they download the game from official stores including the Playstation or Xbox Store.

Although the game is not available in disc form, collectors can still purchase a box version, which includes a game code inside from reputable retailers.

Experts also warn eager gamers to watch out for any scam emails, text messages, or even social media posts.

Reports show that roughly 20% to 30% of U.S. adults—or tens of millions of Americans—have personally lost money or data to scams - so it is important to know the signs, and be vigilant.

Other than that, happy gaming!

Police issue warning following GTA 6 release

Police have also issued warnings following the GTA 6 release (Rockstar Games)

Cybersecurity specialists aren't the only ones issuing warnings, the police are too. As a number of Americans will be living life in Vice City, police departments are warning gamers to make sure their actions don't step out to the real world.

"Don’t confuse virtual entertainment with real-life decisions. Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences," The Atlanta Police penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Keep it in the game. Don’t bring it to our streets."

The Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina took a more lighthearted approach, posting: "GTA 6 needs to hurry up and get here so y'all can stay at home and let us catch a break."

Those who haven't yet purchased the game and are starting to get serious FOMO can purchase the game on the links below.

Where to order GTA 6:

Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Grand-Theft-Auto-VI-PlayStation-Playable/dp/B0H6K928WL/?tag=unilad-20

Walmart - https://go.skimresources.com?id=144000X1792316&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGrand-Theft-Auto-VI-Xbox-Series-X-S-Game-Code-In-Box-Delivers-11-12-26-Playable-11-19-26%2F20459958275%3FclassType%3DREGULAR%26athbdg%3DL1600&xcust=Uni-38