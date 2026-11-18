A company is offering someone $120,000 to play GTA VI from midnight on November 19, with a hefty 'completion fee' on top - but that's not all.

It sounds like every gamer's dream job, right? But before you start updating your resume and flocking to Linkedin, there's a pretty big catch...

Kalshi, an American prediction market platform, is offering one person the chance to become a 'GTA VI Researcher', where you’ll begin playing the game at midnight on November 19 until you beat the story.

The small print? You have to livestream the entire thing.

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The job ad reads: "As Kalshi’s GTA VI Researcher, you’ll begin at midnight on November 19 and play until you beat the game, which received 10/10 in GAMINGbible’s GTA 6 review.

"You’ll stream the entire journey, investigate Leonida’s economy, and study what happens to the real economy when everyone suddenly has a 'family emergency' on launch day."

In the 'what you'll do' section, Kalshi explains that the chosen candidate will have to 'lock in' for the live launch.

Despite that, 'sleep and touching grass are both allowed (your schedule, your call)'.

The company listed the 'ideal candidate's' attributes. (Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images)

How you stream is 'up to you', the company says - with Twitch or YouTube preferable formats.

The company is asking their researcher to 'find whatʼs broken, whatʼs mid, and whatʼs actually goated, and bring receipts'.

Stating who their ideal candidate would be, Kalshi added: "An established gamer and streamer with your own channel: 18+ years of life IRL, 10+ years of sweaty gaming, 3+ years of streaming experience. Your own setup (equipment, internet, and software).

"You need to know how a system works, how to optimize it, and whether the guide everyone is following is actually wrong."

But $120,000 isn't the only fee you'll be getting for streaming the game.

The chosen candidate will land a hefty sum of money. (Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images)

The company is also offering a generous $15,000 project completion fee on top of the original sum.

After more than eight years in development, fans can hardly wait to get their hands on the game.

The highly anticipated release is already causing a stir among workers, with 18 percent of salaried US workers saying they plan to take November 19 off to play the game, according to a BambooHR survey of 1,530 employees.

And that figure rises to 32 percent among Gen Z workers, and 27 percent among millennials.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company that owns Rockstar Games, described the game as 'groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations'.

Where to order GTA 6:

Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Grand-Theft-Auto-VI-PlayStation-Playable/dp/B0H6K928WL/?tag=unilad-20

Walmart - https://go.skimresources.com?id=144000X1792316&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGrand-Theft-Auto-VI-Xbox-Series-X-S-Game-Code-In-Box-Delivers-11-12-26-Playable-11-19-26%2F20459958275%3FclassType%3DREGULAR%26athbdg%3DL1600&xcust=Uni-38