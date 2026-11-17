Several of America's biggest banks suffered outages on Monday afternoon, leaving customers struggling to get into their accounts.

Thousands of people with Chase, Bank of America, Capital One and Wells Fargo reported being unable to log in or transfer money, according to the outage-tracking website Down Detector.

By 2.30pm ET, more than 4,800 Chase clients had flagged a problem, along with 2,100 at Bank of America, 1,000 at Wells Fargo and 300 at Capital One.

Speaking on Fox News, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin floated a theory about what could be driving the recent string of technical failures: artificial intelligence.

Advert

Mullin said he reached that view after asking 'one guy in the tech industry' for his take. According to Mullin, the man told him: "I believe it's SI, because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is."

SI is short for super intelligence, a term favored by President Donald Trump but commonly referred to by everyone else as AI.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said it the source was not Elon Musk. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

The secretary said the source 'asked me not to mention his name' but confirmed it was not Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and head of DOGE.

Mullin likened the process to a 'change order on a house', suggesting that programs able to write code and fix themselves can set off a chain reaction.

"When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing as a ripple effect," he said, before adding: "That kind of makes sense to me."

His remarks came while banks were still working hard to restore their services.

Customers of Chase, Bank of America, Capital One and Wells Fargo reported problems on Monday afternoon, according to Down Detector. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Chase spokseperson told the Daily Mail the outage was caused by a technical bug rather than a cyber attack.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," they said.

Mullin reiterated that expert opinion does not point to any cyber attacks against the US. "I can tell you with 98 percent certainty we're not seeing a cyberattack," he said, calling the outages 'all individually unrelated'.

With no digital footprints coming in and out of the systems, Mullin assumes the problems must have come from within.





United Airlines said on X it was experiencing a 'widespread system outage'. A spokesperson later said the issue had been resolved, adding there was 'no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue'.

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that Americans do not need to build bunkers or stock up on water. "We don't see a crisis coming down," he said.

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that Americans do not need to build bunkers or stock up on water. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

What caused the Microsoft outage?

Microsoft was hit by widespread issues on Friday, leaving users unable to access Outlook, Teams and Copilot, while businesses stalled, healthcare providers lost contact with patients, courts lost live feeds and governments struggled to communicate.

The suspected cause was a faulty network configuration change that knocked numerous servers offline and overloaded the remaining infrastructure.

Days before United's problems, a technical issue had also led the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all flights nationwide.

UNILAD has contacted Capital One, Bank of America and Wells Fargo for comment.