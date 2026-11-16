Every country where GTA 6 could be banned before release and why

With just days to go until the official release of Grand Theft Auto 6, there are some fans around the world who won’t get to enjoy its long-awaited gameplay.

The latest Rockstar Games drop on November 19 will see countries all around the globe witness a mysterious lack of public appearances from those who have taken the day off the play.

However, if you’re someone who is able to do this, count your lucky stars because there are some countries that have all-out banned GTA 6, as well as extreme censorship.

Well, as a restricted 18+ game in most of the areas it is being released to, you might see why parts of the plot could be controversial to different nations.

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For example, according to the PlayStation website, GTA 6 features drugs, sexual content and violence in its gameplay.

Because of this, eight nations have taken action against the game.

The latest instalment in the iconic Grand Theft Auto series is set to be released in November (RockStar Games)

Which countries have banned GTA 6?

Tajikistan

Kuwait

Bahrain

Qatar

Oman

Lebanon

China

Russia

According to PlayStation's list of stores that were not listed as having the free GTA+ month for pre-orders, the above nations were found to be missing.

As for Sony's stores right now, the game isn't sold in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or Lebanon, but GTA 5 isn't sold in the Kuwait or Qatar stores either.

While there is no official statement as to why this is, many of the above nations have strict rules against nudity and adult content.

Further to this, a Russian regional politician called for a ban of the game, and it isn’t on the Russian store either.

Mikhail Ivanov, the Deputy Chairman of the World Russian People’s Council, called the franchise a ‘dangerous tool of influence', and claimed it was a threat to societal morals.

He said GTA 6 could come to Russia, but only if it is censored to appeal to Russia’s values, per the Mirror.

As it turns out, Russia isn’t the only nation that has asked for parts to be stripped back from the game so it can be released in its country.

However, some countries have either banned or restricted its content (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Which countries have censored GTA 6?

There have been many nations that have reportedly censored GTA 6 for release, including:

Japan

Japan had previously censored GTA 5, and GTA 6 could potentially face similar treatment. What is known, is that GTA 6 is a smaller game size for Japanese downloaders, compared to other nations – which would suggest there is less content on the file.

Australia

Like Japan, Australia is no stranger to censoring certain parts of GTA games over its adult content. It also has a smaller game size than other countries.

South Korea

While South Korea was initially considering banning GTA 6 over its graphic nude content, however, it ultimately gave it an adult rating with the potential for censored material, per Attitude.

Saudi Arabia

Article 5, Clause 13 of Saudi Arabia's Law of Audiovisual Media means the nation prohibits media that shows nudity or foul language. But considering it’s not missing from the list of nations that can download the game, censorship is likely.

United Arab Emirates

Similarly to the above, the UAE has Article 17, Clause 11 of its Federal Decree-Law No. 55 (2023), which prohibits the publishing and broadcasting of media that incites crimes.

Malaysia

Finally, Section 211 of Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 prohibits content application service providers from creating obscene material for public consumption.

UNILAD reached out to Rockstar Games for confirmation.