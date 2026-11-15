As if the world wasn’t scary enough – Grok has responded to a question about the ‘scariest thing’ that’s real, and it has left people with ‘anxiety’.

Science isn’t exactly a calming industry to get into if you like to feel safe, as things are constantly being discovered that shake up our entire universe.

For example, the fact that we literally cannot rule out anything that hasn’t got the evidence to be disproven.

There’s even been theories that little black holes could be all around us, and none of us would ever know.

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There have also been Reddit threads about ‘Solar Superflares’ when there is a huge ‘solar flare that probably hasn't happened in our Solar System.’

It apparently dose airplane passengers with radiation, damage satellites, melt all of our ice and ruin radio communication.

An X user asked for the 'scariest' thing and Grok delivered (Getty Stock Images)

Anyway, while that’s scary, there’s apparently something that’s very real and could be the worst thing imaginable.

Taking to X, one user decided to ask the AI technology created by Elon Musk, and its response was horrific.

“Hey @grok, what's the scariest thing in the universe that almost no one knows about?,” asked the user.

To this, Grok brought up the ‘decay of the false vacuum’ phenomena, which is as freaky as it sounds.

Grok explained: “The universe could be in a metastable state. At any moment, anywhere, a bubble of true vacuum could randomly appear, expand at the speed of light, and rewrite the laws of physics, destroying all matter without any warning. Almost no one outside theoretical physics knows about it.”

Well, that’s just fantastic.

According to scientists who experimented on the theory for the first time in 2024, decay of the false vacuum plays a big part in how space was formed.

The ultracold atoms lab of the Pitaevskii Center for Bose-Einstein Condensation in Trento, Italy, reports that the observation of the phenomena was undertaken by the University of Newcastle, the National Institute of Optics of CNR, the Physics Department of the University of Trento and Tifpa-Infn.

Ian Moss, Professor of Theoretical Cosmology at Newcastle University's School of Mathematics, Statistics and Physics, said of the theory: "Vacuum decay is thought to play a central role in the creation of space, time and matter in the Big Bang, but until now there has been no experimental test. In particle physics, vacuum decay of the Higgs boson would alter the laws of physics, producing what has been described as the 'ultimate ecological catastrophe.'"

Decay of the false vacuum is frightening (Getty Stock Images)

So, Grok isn’t lying.

After the scary realization that the world as we know it could be sucked up and away like we’re dust mites in…well, a vacuum, the same user wrote: “Thanks for making my anxiety worse grok.”

Another said: “Ah ok, new paranoid level unlocked.”

However, not everyone found the prospect of disappearing within the blink of an eye so frightening.

One user said: “That's probably the least frightening way to go. Instantaneously.”

Someone else wrote: “Theoretical physics means it could exist bur maybe not.”