Elon Musk's Grok AI gives chilling answer when asked about the 'scariest thing in the universe'
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Elon Musk's Grok AI gives chilling answer when asked about the 'scariest thing in the universe'

Gee, life never felt more unstable...until now

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

Topics: Space, Science, Twitter, Elon Musk

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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