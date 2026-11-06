Elon Musk's net worth revealed after spending $458m on disastrous Republican midterms
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Elon Musk's net worth revealed after spending $458m on disastrous Republican midterms

A stock sell-off followed Democratic wins in Texas, prompting Musk to joke about his 'election-interfering space lasers' failing

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Elon Musk, Tesla, Space X

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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