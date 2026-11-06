Trump addresses 2028 presidential election and JD Vance’s chances of running
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Trump addresses 2028 presidential election and JD Vance’s chances of running

JD Vance previously said that he believes Trump would endorse him

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: JD Vance, Donald Trump, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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