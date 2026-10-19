JD Vance addresses 2028 presidential bid and the big thing holding him back from running

JD Vance has addressed the rumors that he plans on running for president after Donald Trump ends his second – and final – term.

Vance, the current Vice President of the United States, seems like the natural choice to run for office for when Trump leaves the role in January 2029.

Recent AI predictions said that there's a 22 percent chance that Vance will win the 2028 election (if he runs), while Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was second with the bookies who put her as having a 13 percent chance of winning.

But the 42-year-old has revealed that 'there's a chance' he won't run for the presidency.

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Speaking to CBS News, explained what would possibly stop him from putting himself forward for the extremely high profile job – that being his young family.

JD Vance pictured with his newborn son Alec (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"We've got four little kids," he said. Going on to speak about his wife Usha Vance, he added: "My wife has never loved politics. She loves public service."

Vance went on to contemplate: "I think you know you can do a lot of good in this job, and I've tried to do as much good as possible."

He continued to explain that that people just 'presume' that he's going to run for president because he's a poltician.

"The way that I think about life, big life decisions – my wife will tell you this: I'm a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it," he shared. "[...] Anything could happen, man."

Vance and Usha welcomed their fourth child, a little boy named Alec Neel Vance, in July. Announcing the news at the time, the vice president said: "Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

As well as baby Alec, Usha and Vance are parents to Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and four-year-old Mirabel.

Usha recently shed more light on what life's been like since becoming a mom-of-four in an interview with Fox News in August.

"It's been really lovely so far," she said. "One of the things that has just been beautiful to see is how excited my older kids are about their new brother."

Usha continued: "They're always fighting over holding him. When we do diaper changes or clothes changes, one of them is always there helping. They're willing to burp him, they want to grab things for him, they want to entertain him."

The busy mother went on to say of balancing time between her newborn and three older kids: "I'm sure there are going to be hiccups here and there! But for right now, they seem to be really thriving."