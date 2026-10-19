JD Vance addresses 2028 presidential bid and the big thing holding him back from running
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JD Vance addresses 2028 presidential bid and the big thing holding him back from running

Artificial intelligence put JD Vance as the most likely to win the election if he decides to run

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Daniel Heuer-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: JD Vance, Parenting, Politics, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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