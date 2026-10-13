AI predicts which of the potential 2028 presidential candidate is most likely to win the White House
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AI predicts which of the potential 2028 presidential candidate is most likely to win the White House

Donald Trump is a major factor in the results, according to AI

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Politics, Donald Trump, JD Vance, Kamala Harris

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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