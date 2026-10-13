Trump's bizarre comments on how he examined Republican Senator's body leaves people stunned

President Trump made some questionable comments about Sen. Jon Husted while speaking at a rally in Ohio yesterday (October 12), as he admitted to looking at his backside.

Users online claim they 'can't believe' what they heard after the president swooned over Republican Senator Husted, as he attended the rally in Youngstown to show his support.

Trump has been travelling across the country in a bid to rally support for Republican candidates ahead of November’s midterm elections, with control of Congress hanging in the balance.

He began his midterm campaign push with rallies in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama before travelling to Ohio.

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And during his speech yesterday, Trump admitted he didn't know about Husted's past playing football for the University of Dayton, but was quick to praise the 59-year-old's physique.

"I don’t do this with men very often, I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete," the 80-year-old said - raising eyebrows.

Trump's comments came as a shock to many online. (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

He continued: "I watched up and down. I looked at his a** and I looked at the whole - And then I looked at his hands. He's got these like claws."

The US president claimed he had been told Husted was 'the best player on the team'.

"He’s one of the most respected men in Washington, already, he hasn’t been there that long," Trump added.

"Today I watched him on the plane coming in, ranting and ripping, he’s becoming a different man, now that we find out he was a great athlete."

But throughout his commentary at the political rally, the president continued to circle back to Husted's looks, as he said: "Look at that jawline, I’m telling you.

Trump has traveled all over the country ahead of the midterms. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"I never saw that, I never studied him, and now I study him. Look at the jawline, he’s tough as hell."

People were quick to have to their say in the comments, as one wrote: "The filter on his brain is gone."

And another said: "This can't be real. Trump, this isn't you."

Trump has so far made two trips to Ohio for rallies this month, as Republican Husted faces a challenge to retain his seat ahead of the upcoming November 3 midterm elections.

A CNN poll conducted between September 29 and October 5 found Democrat Sherrod Brown leading Husted by six percentage points.

The survey also found that just 36 percent of Ohio voters approved of Trump's performance as president, while 64 percent said they disapproved.