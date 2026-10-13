Trump's bizarre comments on how he examined Republican Senator's body leaves people stunned
Home>News>US News

Trump's bizarre comments on how he examined Republican Senator's body leaves people stunned

"I don't do this with men very often," the president admitted

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Politics, Donald Trump

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: