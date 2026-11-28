John Hamburg, the director of Focker-in-Law, has explained why Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman do not appear in the new movie.

The hugely anticipated film dropped in theaters on Friday (November 27) to somewhat of a mixed reception.

Focker-in-Law sits at a lowly 31 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, though the audience score sits at a much higher 87 percent.

The Hollywood Reporter called it 'the nadir in a series', The Daily Beast dubbed the flick 'lifeless', while Variety labeled it 'a pretty haggard sequel'.

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Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reunited for the film some 16 years after the last Focker movie.

Ariana Grande also joined the cast, though two notable absentees are Streisand and Hoffman.

Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman do not appear in the new movie (M. Caulfield/WireImage)

Speaking with Variety, Hamburg explained why they were not involved.

When asked by the outlet if there were conversations about brining their characters back, Hamburg said: "Yes, of course. They were so incredible in Meet the Fockers. But I wanted to bring it back to the simplicity of the original Meet the Parents.

"Dustin and Barbra are so iconic that I didn’t want to bring them back in a smaller part if I couldn’t service their characters, because I had all these new characters. If I brought them back, I would have to take away from Olivia, Henry, Samantha and Eduardo.

"It was a hard choice. Not that they would have agreed to come back. But for this story, it didn’t feel like the movie could hold all of that. But maybe in a fifth one…"

John Hamburg (Matt Crossick/Variety via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview with Variety, Hamburg was asked how he managed to 'strike the balance of leaning into nostalgia but not wanting to be repetitive of what has come before it'.

"That’s really important, because it’s been a long time since Meet the Parents," the director replied.

He added: "I have to assume that many people aren’t that familiar, or maybe they saw it a long time ago. I wanted to make this movie work if you’d never seen any of the Meet the Parents, as a funny, heartfelt, character-based comedy.

"But then, of course, it is a Meet the Parents movie, so there’s going to be certain touchstones. My job was finding fresh ways in."