Joe Pesci's life looks a little different in 2026, some 36 years after appearing in the original Home Alone movie.

Reports have emerged in recent days claiming that Macaulay Culkin will once again take on the role of Kevin McCallister in an upcoming revival of the framed franchise.

Culkin is said to want another edition of the festive film to explore what his iconic character would be like now as a father.

Deadline recently reported that Culkin pitched an idea for a Home Alone reboot to Disney boss David Greenbaum over the summer.

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It's claimed that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have signed up to write and produce the sequel, though one name who has not been mentioned as of yet is Pesci.

The actor played Harry in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, as he formed one half of the 'Wet Bandits' – but he lives a very different life 30 years on.

Joe Pesci starred as Harry in the first two Home Alone movies (20th Century Studios)

The 83-year-old stepped back from acting in 1999 and remains 'semi-retired' from the industry.

However, in more recent years, Pesci has featured in projects like 2019's The Irishman, Pete Davidson's series Bupkis, which released in 2023, as well as the movie Day of the Fight releasing in the same year.

Pesci has been a longtime staple in Martin Scorsese' movies, including Raging Bull (1980), Goodfellas (1990) and Casino (1995).

Pesci reflected on his role as Harry in an interview with PEOPLE in 2022.

"The Home Alone movies were a more physical type of comedy, therefore, a little more demanding," Pesci explained.

Joe Pesci pictured in 2021 (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The first movie sees Kevin set a booby trap to shoot flames towards Harry as he opens the door, setting his hat on fire.

It's a memorable scene for fans, but even more so for Pesci because of the injuries he received from it.

"In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire," the actor explained.

Away from the screen, Pesci is dad to daughter Tiffany whom he shares with ex-wife Claudia Haro.