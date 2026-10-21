Back to the Future was almost a very different movie as rare footage of original Marty McFly actor resurfaces
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Back to the Future was almost a very different movie as rare footage of original Marty McFly actor resurfaces

Director Zemeckis received more than three dozen rejections before Universal greenlit Back to the Future

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Topics: Michael J Fox, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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