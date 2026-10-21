Back to the Future Part II imagined the future in 1989 and some of its predictions came true
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Back to the Future Part II imagined the future in 1989 and some of its predictions came true

It's been 35 years since Back to the Future Part II hit cinema screens

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Topics: Film and TV, Technology

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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