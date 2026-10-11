Shane Gillis hits back after facing backlash over 'incel' SNL monologue and swearing on live TV

Shane Gillis returned to hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, though it's safe to say his opening monologue didn't exactly go down well.

“I tried to go to a public gym. Going to the public gym as a fat guy, especially in New York, is a nightmare, dude,” he opened the show on Saturday (October 10).

"It’s just the hottest gay guys you’ve ever seen. They’re jacked and they look at me, like, ‘Yeah, right.’ ‘I know, dude.’”

Gillis then controversially added: "Also, I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like w***** now?

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"Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. You’ve seen the shorts? They’re those neon, like, artificial vape-colored [shorts], and the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole.

"And don’t look! You’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look, because they are filming. I’m in the background of ten TikToks right now."

Shane Gillis shocked viewers with his opening monologue (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

One viewer claimed Gillis sounded 'like an incel' with his remarks, while another X user questioned whether SNL approved of the monologue.

The bizarre opening monologue continued by the host comparing his receding hairline to that of Adolf Hitler, which lead to more shocked faces appearing in the SNL audience.

“I’ll tell you the thing that I’m really bothered by is: I’ve balded directly into an Adolf Hitler haircut,” he joked. “And it’s not good. Because I give a lot of speeches and the front falls down a lot, and there’s no way to adjust it without looking exactly like [Hitler]."

Gillis also swore on live TV during a Dr. Seuss sketch with Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes, which saw the actor play the son of Cat in the Hat, who was represented by Day.

There were questions surrounding why Sam I Am (Dismukes) was pressuring his father to eat green eggs and ham, and what followed was Gillis accidentally dropping a curse word.

The comedy sketch didn't go down well (NBC)

"Hey, what the hell is wrong with you? My dad said he doesn't like green eggs and ham. Drop it. Walk away," Gillis said.

He added: "Bro, it's a non-starter. He said he doesn't f***ing," before realizing he'd made a bit of a blunder.

As the show approached the end, Gillis praised his music guest Rosalia before issuing an apology to those in the SNL studio as well as those watching at home.

"And sorry about earlier. Thank you guys very much. I had a good time," he said.

UNILAD has reached out to Gillis' representatives for comment.